’60 Minutes’ Asked Trump if He Could Forgive His Enemies to Get Into Heaven: ‘The Answer Is No.’

In a 60 Minutes interview that aired Nov. 8, New York Times columnist Ross Douthat asked President Trump what happens to him when he dies.

“Well, I’m a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven,” Trump said.

Asked whether he thinks he’s going, he answered, “Uh, I hope so. I don’t want to go to hell.”

Douthat then brought up Charlie Kirk’s memorial service in September 2025, where Erika Kirk spoke about Christian forgiveness and the call to forgive your enemies. Douthat recalled that Trump, speaking after her, had said, “I hate my opponents and I don’t want the best for them.” It was “a little bit of a joke,” Douthat said, “but I think facts come through jokes.”

He set the terms: suppose Trump passes away, and all he has to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey, Nancy Pelosi and anyone else he has expressed hate for over the years. “Do you think you can do it?”

“Well, then I wouldn’t be real, would I?” Trump said. “I mean, if I said to you, sure, the easy answer to that, oh, yes, I could forgive. No, I don’t think it’s an easy question. I found them to be extremely dishonest people. Very bad people. Very bad for our country.”

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Douthat asked, “Is the answer no?”

“The answer is no,” Trump said. “I want to be honest.”

He added that he thought they were “very bad people,” and that “I can use the word hate. I do hate some of my enemies. I think they’ve been terrible. Look what they put me through. The weaponization.”

Douthat pushed once more. “Mr. President, you have had the most charmed and remarkable life of any American in my entire lifetime,” he said, and asked whether before the judgment throne of God Trump couldn’t find it in his heart to forgive some of his enemies. “After all that’s been given to you. Come on, help me out here. I mean, it’s such an easy answer. All I have to do is say yes, I can.”

“I don’t think it’s an easy answer,” Trump said. “Can I be honest? I probably cannot do that now because I do hate some of my enemies and I always will.”

Douthat’s final question was framed around the afterlife too. A hundred years from now, “while you’re working out your situation in purgatory,” what is the one line his presidency will be remembered by? “That I made America great again,” Trump said.

The exchange came at the end of an interview that mostly covered the midterms, which gave Democrats control of the House and Senate. It also landed with a particular audience in mind. Exit polls after the Nov. 3 election found that 82% of white evangelical voters backed Republican House candidates, the same share as two years earlier, while Catholics and voters with no religion moved toward Democrats. That bloc has stayed with Trump through two elections.

Forgiving enemies is one of the plainest commands in the Gospels. In Matthew 5, Jesus tells his followers to love their enemies and pray for those who persecute them. In Matthew 6, he says that if we forgive others their trespasses, our heavenly Father will forgive us, and that if we don’t, he won’t.

Watch the interaction here: