Peter Thiel Has Spent Three Years Lecturing on the Antichrist. A Fordham Scholar Broke Down What He’s Saying

Peter Thiel co-founded PayPal and Palantir. And for the last three years he’s been giving invitation-only lectures about the Antichrist.

The audio first surfaced a year ago, when The Washington Post and The Guardian reported on recordings of the series in October 2025. The Verge has now published an analysis of the lectures, written by David Gibson, director of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University. The talks started in San Francisco in 2025, and in March Thiel took a four-part series to Rome.

His argument hangs on 1 Thessalonians 5:3, where Paul warns about people proclaiming “peace and safety.” Thiel reads that as the Antichrist’s slogan. In his version, the people pushing safety, from AI regulation to effective altruism, are a restraining force that paves the way for the Antichrist. In the first lecture he worries Cold War II could end in an unjust peace, a peace at any price.

Then come the names. Thiel says a friend urged him to tell the room Bill Gates is the Antichrist. He calls Gates a “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-type” who would give his soul for a Nobel Peace Prize. Greta Thunberg is “maybe sort of a type or a shadow.” Marc Andreessen is safe, because “the Antichrist is popular.” Earlier leaked snippets have him calling Pope Leo XIV Beijing’s “useful idiot” over AI regulation, and in a July essay for First Things, “The Pope and the Antichrist,” he floats that the late Pope Francis could have been the Antichrist.

Gibson’s read is that once you strip out the Greek and the footnotes, Thiel is offering “a fairly standard-issue American evangelical worldview,” and a fundamentalist one at that. Thiel has said he talks about the Antichrist because nobody else does. Gibson points out that the end times may be the central impulse of American Christianity, from the Great Awakenings to the Left Behind novels. He also argues Thiel misreads Pope Benedict XVI, whose writing on the apocalypse was about the future of the church, not a countdown.

If you grew up with a prophecy chart on the youth room wall, you’ve seen this timeline before. The cast is new, and so is the setting. Gibson calls Thiel America’s most provocative and visible Christian theologian, and he’s operating from the middle of a Silicon Valley revival that tends to run much more upbeat, like the ACTS 17 Collective.

Thiel once told a San Francisco audience that keeping people out of the room is good marketing. We’re all writing about it, so he may be onto something. The rest? Probably not.