Researchers Say Radar Shows Chambers and Corridors Inside the Boat-Shaped Formation in Turkey That Some Believe Is Noah’s Ark

A radar scientist working at a boat-shaped formation in eastern Turkey says his scans show organized patterns, chambers and corridors inside it, and that those features are not natural rock.

The scientist, Khosrow Bakhtar, is a veteran U.S. defense scientist and the inventor of the BakhtarRadar system used at the site, according to the project’s release. He reported the preliminary results from inside the Durupınar Formation, a roughly 515-foot structure near Mount Ararat that Ark hunters have studied since 1959. Bakhtar said the radar was set to mask natural geological signals, so a purely natural anomaly would not have shown up in the processed images. He called it “the most significant finding of 45 years of my career.”

Prof. Cenker Atila of Sivas Cumhuriyet University, who oversees the permitted project, reviewed and confirmed the preliminary results, the release says. He added that the radar also shows a structure with three levels, which he compared to the three levels of the Ark in “our Holy Books.” The findings were presented at a symposium in Turkey, and the group, Noah’s Ark Scans, announced them this week.

The group also reports recovering charred wood from almost 30 feet down inside the formation, and says the condition of the wood is what makes it interesting. Genesis describes the Ark coated in pitch, which burns easily, so the release suggests someone may have tried to set the Ark on fire long ago. Charring slows decomposition in soil, often to well under 1% a year, so “what was meant to destroy it may have actually preserved it,” the release says. The group also says the wood is not recent surface debris and was not carried in by mudflow, because it came from deep within the formation.

The release allows other explanations for the charring, including lightning or volcanic activity. Founder Andrew Jones said the wood could be the charred remains of the Ark or the remains of a campfire a shepherd lit while using it for shelter centuries ago. The wood has been sent for carbon-14 dating and species identification, and the team says no firm conclusions should be drawn until the results are published. Dating would give the wood’s age and identification would show what kind of tree it came from, but neither result would by itself show that it came from a boat.

Everything here comes from the group itself. The radar results are preliminary, the masking is the team’s own processing, and none of it has been through independent peer review. A 1996 study by geologist Lorence Collins and Ark hunter David Fasold concluded that Durupınar is a natural rock formation. Noah’s Ark Scans also sells guided tours and merchandise, is running a GiveSendGo fundraiser for more core drilling, and its release asks for donations and points readers to a gold dealer and a preparedness retailer.

More radar processing and reporting is expected in the coming months, and Jones has said initial lab results are expected over the winter. Atila has said photos of the wood will be released in the near future.