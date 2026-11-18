Ask Christian young adults how God drew them to Himself, and almost all of them can point to a hard season.

In a new Lifeway Research survey of 1,318 Christians ages 18 to 29 with evangelical beliefs, 91% said God used at least one difficult experience to draw them to Him.

The researchers gave them 11 options and let them pick as many as fit. Here’s how often each came up:

Loneliness: 38%

A mental health challenge or depression: 37%

The consequences of their own sin: 35%

Trauma: 30%

A broken relationship: 29%

Financial struggles: 29%

The death of a loved one: 28%

A physical health challenge: 27%

Addiction: 26%

Bullying: 23%

Their parents’ divorce: 17%

Women were more likely than men to say God used a mental health struggle (42% to 32%).

Hard times also showed up when the survey asked the question a different way. Respondents were asked to rank five influences on their walk with Jesus. “Difficult experiences God has brought me through” came out on top, ranked first by 22%. It was close: people and programs at church (21%), personal spiritual disciplines (21%) and people and practices at home (20%) were right behind, all within the survey’s margin of error. Online influencers and social media came last at 15%.

When the researchers asked in an open-ended question what God used to help them decide to follow Jesus, “difficult situations” and “hard times” tied with friends as the most common answers.

“God has used many avenues to draw young adults to Him,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research. “The beauty of conversion and spiritual growth is in the details of one person’s journey. That can get lost when we examine 1,300 stories.”

Those stories mostly started early: 83% of those who could name the age they gave their life to Jesus said it happened before 20. But for a lot of them, what made it real was a lonely year, a diagnosis, a funeral or a mistake they couldn’t undo, and God meeting them in it.