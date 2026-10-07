80,000 Free Tickets Have Been Claimed for 2819 Church’s Prayer Night at AT&T Stadium This Saturday

Atlanta’s 2819 Church is taking over Texas’ AT&T Stadium this Saturday night for an hour of prayer, and the church says all 80,000 free tickets have already been claimed.

The event is called ACCESS — That Powerful Hour of Prayer. It starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington.

The stadium’s event page describes the night as a call to “proclaim the hope of The Cross and the salvation secured through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ,” to embrace “the urgency of The Warning,” and to unite in “The Cry, lifting voices together as one during that powerful hour of prayer.”

2819 Church is led by Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell and meets on Atlanta’s southwest side. It took the 2819 name in January 2023, a reference to Matthew 28:19, the Great Commission.

The growth since then has been fast. The church is drawing more than 6,000 people a week, up from fewer than 200 in 2023, with 75,000+ more watching each service online. People are lining up as early as 5:30 a.m. for a seat, and the church had added services and moved into its own building.

Space has been the church’s constant problem. In January 2025, the city of Atlanta issued a notice to vacate its location on Perry Boulevard, where it met in a charter school auditorium. Mitchell told the congregation at the time, “Our Church has been growing by the thousands for the past couple months,” and said parking and seating had overflowed.

The church responded on social media: “We believe by faith that TOGETHER, through radical prayer and generosity, this nomadic season will soon be behind us.” Houston’s RIG Global Church raised more than $230,000 during a midnight prayer service to help it find a building.

So, it moved this year’s ACCESS event from Atlanta’s State Farm arena to Texas’ AT&T Stadium. The 80,000 claimed tickets are about 13 times their weekly Sunday crowd.