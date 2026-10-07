One in Three Young Adults Says They’re Going to Church More Than a Year Ago

About one in three young adults say they’re going to church more often than they were a year ago. Asked why they go, they picked prayer first.

The numbers come from a Barna survey of 3,049 U.S. adults ages 18 to 35, conducted Oct. 17–30, 2025, with a margin of error of 1.3 points. Barna combined Gen Z and Millennials in the findings. Thirty-four percent said they attend church more often than a year ago, 45% said nothing has changed, and 21% said they attend less.

Young men and Black young adults were the likeliest to say their attendance has gone up, at 41% each. Hispanic young adults were at 36%. Young women and Asian young adults were the least likely to report an increase. Adults ages 25 to 35 were among the most likely overall.

The gap shows up in weekly attendance too. As of 2025, 43% of young men said they attend weekly, compared with 36% of young women, the largest gap in 25 years. Since 2019, Gen Z and Millennial men have gone from the least engaged to the most engaged.

Prayer was the most-selected reason, at 45%. Worshiping Jesus alongside other people was second, at 38%. Prayer ranked first across racial groups: 48% of Black and Hispanic young adults, 45% of white young adults and 40% of Asian young adults.

Worshiping with other people split by gender and age. It was chosen by 45% of women ages 18 to 24 and 41% of women ages 25 to 35, compared with 31% of men ages 18 to 24 and 35% of men ages 25 to 35.

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Social reasons came next: 24% said they go for deeper relationships with other Christians, and 24% said they go to learn from people who have been through similar things.

Barna’s vice president of research, Daniel Copeland, framed the findings as a caution against reading one trend into them. “We keep asking whether young people are coming back or falling away, as if it’s one tide moving in one direction,” he said.

He also pushed back on the idea that reaching this age group requires something new. “There’s a temptation to think reaching young adults takes something new—better production, a sharper program, or a provocative message,” Copeland said. “This data points the other way.”

Barna doesn’t call this a revival. The report says the data is a pattern and does not point to a sweeping spiritual movement.

Gloo spokesperson Brianne Shaw put the takeaway more simply in the release: “Young people are showing up to talk to God, next to their people.”

A third are showing up more, and prayer tops the list of reasons.