Pew: Americans Ages 23 to 26 Are Among the Least Religious Adults in the Country, While 18-to-22-Year-Olds Attend Church at Higher Rates Than Anyone

If you’re 25, the Gen Z church revival you keep hearing about may not describe you. Pew Research Center’s newest report on American religion finds that adults ages 23 to 26 are actually the least religious age group in the country on the core measures it tracks, including how often they pray, how much religion matters to them and whether they identify with a religion.

But the group just below them looks very different. Among adults 18 to 22, 41% say they attend a church, synagogue, mosque or other house of worship at least once or twice a month. That is higher than the 33% for the U.S. public as a whole, and higher than adults born in the 1990s, 1980s, 1970s and 1960s. Among adults 23 to 26, the number is 27%, one of the lowest of any age group.

Pew calls the overall picture “complicated,” and the report is careful about what the younger figure can carry. Outside of attendance, the youngest adults are less distinctive. They pray and identify with a religion at lower rates than many older groups. They are no more religious than people that age were in 2014, and by Pew’s measures of prayer, religion’s importance and religious identification, both young groups are significantly less religious than their counterparts in 2007.

That said, Pew’s sample is small. The 18-to-22 findings rest on 443 respondents from Pew’s 2025 and 2026 surveys, with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points. Applied to the 41% figure, that is a range of roughly 35% to 47%. Split the group by gender or party and the margins widen further.

Pew also notes that this has happened before. In its 2014 Religious Landscape Study, 18-to-22-year-olds attended services at a rate 6 points higher than 23-to-26-year-olds. What is new is that the 2025 and 2026 surveys are the first in which the youngest group is significantly more religious than the next group up on all four of Pew’s core indicators. When the youngest adults have looked more religious in the past, Pew says, the effect has tended to fade with time. It adds that the bump may partly reflect a rebound from the pandemic, and that scholars of religion tend to study change over decades.

Some of the details cut against the usual storyline about who is showing up. Young men now attend more often than young women, which Pew says it has not seen before, but 35% of the youngest women attend at least monthly, about the same as women born from the 1950s through the 1980s. Among the youngest Republicans, 55% attend monthly. The youngest Democrats also attend at relatively high rates compared with other Democrats, so Pew says it cannot call this an exclusively Republican phenomenon.

Across all ages, Pew finds religion holding steady. The shares who identify with a religion, pray daily, call religion very important and attend monthly have been flat since 2020, and 34% of U.S. adults said in a June survey that they had attended services in person in the previous month, the highest since Pew began asking in 2020. Pew says it has no way of knowing whether the youngest adults will follow the old pattern or break it, and describes the open question as “a turning point or a blip.”

If it is a revival, it belongs so far to the very youngest adults in the survey.