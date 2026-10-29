Franni Cash on Leaving the Family Band, Her Solo Debut and Growing Up in a Cult

Franni Cash was about 13 when she says the community her family belonged to officially became a cult. She was 17 when her family left it.

She told RELEVANT that her parents joined after their marriage hit a rough patch and a friend suggested counseling. The therapist they saw, she said, was “dangerously smart” and used people’s vulnerabilities “to kind of tether loyalty to himself.” Counseling sessions became Bible studies with other families, and then she says they were told they no longer needed church. Eventually the leader declared himself their spiritual father and warned that anyone who broke covenant with him would be cut off, and women who disagreed with their husbands were said to have “the Jezebel spirit.”

“It just became so far away from the truth,” Cash said.

She kept a diary about how strange it all felt. The leader found it and burned it. She was 14. “From that place I pushed it down,” she said. “I can’t question it and can’t voice this anymore.”

Her family left in the middle of her senior year of high school, after an article exposed years of alleged fraud and sexual allegations tied to the leader. She remembers her parents telling the kids in their bedroom.

“It was like this weight flew off my shoulders,” she said. Then came a harder year, when she feared the curses and watched her brothers struggle. “I didn’t know if I was gonna make it. I really mean that.”

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Her parents put the family in therapy immediately. Talk therapy alone didn’t work for her, because she was still so brainwashed she didn’t know what she could say. EMDR and brainspotting did. She has been in consistent therapy for ten years now and says talking about the cult no longer stings.

“I’ve had to grieve them being susceptible to something so harmful,” she said of her parents. “But right off the bat, they got themselves in therapy.”

She describes her healing journey as medicine and scripture working together. “You can’t just slap a Bible verse on it,” she said. “Scripture is so powerful, but sometimes you don’t know how to absorb it until you can do some surgery.”

The family’s first song came a year and a half after they left, and it became We the Kingdom. Cash said the band was a place where she felt understood, because her family were the only people who could laugh at the jokes instead of being horrified. She also says they were trauma bonded, and that she needed to learn who she was on her own. She left the band, and says she and her family are now the closest they’ve ever been, “from a health and respect” place that “doesn’t feel enmeshed.”

Her solo debut, Here I Am, takes its title from a lyric she and her father, producer and songwriter Ed Cash, wrote together for the song “The Real Thing”: Here I am, I made it through. The page is burned, but this story is not over.

Here I Am was also going to be the title of an album she planned at 16, in the middle of everything. “Now here I am, kind of on the other side of healing,” she said.

Getting there meant relearning music. A friend, the writer Paul Duncan, told her she needed to “date music like you would your spouse,” meaning listen to records she loved as a kid with no goal. She was driving on the Pacific Coast Highway when U2’s “Where the Streets Have No Name” came on.

“It was like I heard music for the first time,” she said. She has since been listening to Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, Al Green, Elton John, Casey Musgraves, John Mayer and Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory.

Her view of God changed too. “I just really thought that God was this angry man upstairs,” she said.

She remembers being told to get off the worship stool because she wasn’t “anointed enough.” Then she met what she calls the real Jesus. “He was so loving. And gracious with me,” she said. “It changed everything.”

When we asked what she’d say to someone inside a controlling church, her answer was short. “Leave. You’re free to. God is gonna protect you.”

She said that when you’re afraid of hurting people by leaving, “when something is the best decision for you, it’ll be the best decision for them too.”

And she said questioning is allowed. “It’s okay to question your faith, and it’s okay to take down the bricks that need to go,” she said. “The chief cornerstone is worth keeping around because he’s pretty awesome.”

Here I Am is out now. Watch our full interview here: