Jackie Hill Perry: ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ Is a Weak Excuse for Staying the Same

We’ve all been there. You’re at small group and someone says the thing out loud: the habit they keep promising to quit, the temper, the way they talk about their coworker when she’s not around. There’s a pause. Then someone leans over and says, “Hey, nobody’s perfect.”

Most of us have been on both sides of it. We’ve handed the line to a friend who was struggling, and we’ve also quietly told it to ourselves at 1 a.m. after a night that went a little sideways.

“Nobody’s perfect” is a line Christians tend to reach for when the subject is sin, because it’s merciful. But Jackie Hill Perry says it can be a way to avoid changing.

Perry titled her latest album Blameless, so she hears the objection often. When RELEVANT asked how she responds to people who say we can never be blameless, Perry said it comes from one of two places.

“It either comes from a sense of flesh or shame,” she said. “When you are a person who wants to do what you want, then you can use that as a cop-out to not change. But if you’re a person who is trying to be faithful, and it seems like your faithfulness is so imperfect, then it feels like relegating yourself to ‘none of us can be perfect.’ It really comes from a place of despair.”

Where People Stop Reading

Perry said the idea often borrows from Paul’s words in Romans 7, where he describes his own struggle with sin.

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“It’s expressing what Paul said, but not finishing what Paul said,” she said. “‘Wretched man that I am, who could set me free from this body of death?’ They stop there when they say that.”

“But I want to move us into the next sentence, which is, ‘Thanks be to God, Christ Jesus sets me free and will set me free from this body of death.’ And so we have to believe that sanctification is real. We have to believe that we are also to partner with God in the process of sanctification, but that ultimately seeds are planted, but it is God who gives the growth.”

She doesn’t claim perfection is available now. “Obviously, perfection is not possible on this side of heaven, but Jesus himself told us to be perfect,” Perry said. “So there’s an aim we have as Christians.”

The album’s title comes from the same conviction. Perry said the word arrived while she was praying on a plane, and that it describes what God is doing in her, not only what she wanted to write. On “Uncomfortable,” she points to John 15, where God prunes the branches that bear fruit so they bear more.

“I’ve been going through constant, constant, constant, Jackie, you got to tighten up here, you got to be better here,” she said. “And it’s not out of a place of legalism. It’s simply that’s the whole aim of the gospel, that I’ve been saved to be conformed into the image of his son, the son who was blameless.”

What It Looks Like on a Weekday

Asked what pursuing sanctification looks like day to day, Perry kept it small. “Every morning we wake up with new mercies,” she said. “I think the spiritual disciplines really help with us being able to just live like Jesus every day, which is, all right, pray. You ain’t got to pray for an hour. If you’re desperate, pray for an hour. If you got 10 minutes, pray for 10 minutes.”

From there, she said, the work is applying the two greatest commandments to whatever the day hands you. “Because we’re in this human body, there are so many opportunities to do the complete opposite of those commands,” she said. “We don’t have to overcomplicate it. It’s just as the day happens, how do I lean into Christ so I can look like him?”

Listen to Blameless here: