Jess Connolly: The People Preaching Are Scared, Too

I was standing on stage a few months ago, my hands gently trembling as I prepared to teach a room full of high-capacity leaders. I’d been invited to speak to C-suite executives and some of the most influential pastors in the country about fear, and I wanted to do it well.

My message grew out of years of coaching and research, and the work that led me to write You Can’t Be Brave Until You’re Scared. But its effectiveness relied on one variable: the people sitting in front of me would have to admit they were scared. These were people who didn’t often publicly acknowledge weakness.

I could tell early on that I didn’t have them. I heard fabric rustling and forks clinking against plates. I needed to help them see why processing fear mattered more than continuing to stuff it down. So I pulled out my metaphorical hammer and placed it on the table.

“How many of you have ever gone to the ER, certain you were having a heart attack, only to discover it was panic?”

Some giggled, unsure whether I was serious. I was incredibly serious. I’d heard versions of this story from so many high-capacity leaders.

“I’m serious,” I repeated. “How many of you? Maybe you didn’t make it all the way to the ER, but you seriously considered it?”

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I wasn’t shaming them, and I think they knew it. I was asking because I cared.

The air went still. Nearly every hand in the room went up.

I’ve been leading in the local church in some capacity for two decades. When I say there’s a problem with how we’re handling fear, the call is coming from inside the house. I’ve been part of the problem, and I want to be part of the solution.

We’ve slapped platitudes and acronyms onto the hearts of terrified people while wrestling with anxiety ourselves. We’ve used fear to make poignant points in sermons, then shamed listeners for not having more trust. We’ve preached supernatural faith without explaining what it might look like to practice it. We’ve said God made our bodies good, but failed to compassionately shepherd people when those good bodies experience anxiety.

We need a better conversation about fear.

A few years ago, I began researching fear theologically, biblically, physiologically, and practically. I didn’t want to keep offering bumper-sticker phrases when we could ask better questions and find better answers. Four discoveries have changed the way I think about courage.

First, feeling fear is not a sin.

Fear is a natural, often involuntary response to a perceived threat. Before we’ve evaluated whether something is dangerous, our nervous systems may already be responding. Our hearts race, our hands tremble, and our bodies prepare to protect us.

Yet we’ve often treated these sensations as evidence of a spiritual problem, assuming that if we trusted God more, our bodies wouldn’t respond this way. But a racing heart is not a confession of unbelief. An anxious nervous system is not proof of failed faith.

What we believe about our fears and choose to do with them matters deeply. Experiencing fear, however, is not the same as choosing to be governed by it.

Second, the Bible’s commands about fear are invitations to trust, not weapons for shame.

Scripture repeatedly tells us not to fear and not to be anxious. We should take those words seriously, while paying attention to the people receiving them.

God tells Joshua not to fear as he prepares to lead people into an uncertain future. Angels tell terrified people not to fear. Jesus tells His disciples not to let their hearts be troubled, even as He prepares them for suffering. These words aren’t spoken because the circumstances are imaginary. They’re reminders of who God is in the middle of them.

And then there’s Jesus in Gethsemane.

The Gospels describe Him as deeply distressed and sorrowful as He approaches the cross. He doesn’t pretend the suffering ahead is insignificant. He names His anguish, brings it before His Father, and asks His friends to stay near Him in prayer. His distress is real, and so is His obedience.

We shouldn’t collapse biblical anguish into a modern clinical diagnosis. But Jesus shows us that profound distress and perfect faithfulness are not opposites.

Perhaps we’ve been so eager to teach people not to be afraid that we’ve forgotten to teach them what to do when they are.

Third, our obsession with fearlessness is hurting the people we lead and love.

We admire the fearless pastor, the confident executive, the Christian who always seems certain of the next step. But fearlessness isn’t the same as courage. And people who can’t acknowledge their fear may become especially vulnerable to being directed by it.

Unacknowledged fear can look like control, defensiveness, people-pleasing, or an inability to have difficult conversations. Sometimes the person who appears most confident is working hardest to avoid something they’re terrified might happen.

This isn’t just about pastors. We all influence someone, whether we’re raising children, serving a neighbor, leading a team, or showing up for a friend. Our fear doesn’t stay neatly contained inside us. It can shape the atmosphere around us.

We don’t need more fearless Christians. We need more Christians who know what to do when they’re afraid.

Fourth, paying attention to fear may be one of the most practical ways to practice courage.

Many of us have been taught to dismiss fear quickly. We quote a verse, remind ourselves that God is in control, and try to move on. Scripture is essential to our faith, but sometimes we’ve used true words to avoid honest conversations.

What if, instead of immediately silencing fear, we got curious about it?

What am I actually afraid will happen? What feels threatened? What am I believing about God, myself, or other people? And if the thing I’m afraid of happens, what would faithfulness look like then?

Naming fear doesn’t mean agreeing with everything it tells us. It means bringing it into the light, where we can examine it and respond thoughtfully.

Sometimes courage looks like taking the next step while our hands are trembling. Sometimes it looks like asking for help, seeking counseling or medical care, or admitting that the way we’ve been living is no longer sustainable.

Kingdom courage isn’t the absence of fear. It’s the willingness to move toward faithfulness in its presence, trusting God as we go.

Back on stage, as those leaders slowly lowered their hands, I knew I had their attention. I led them through a practical exercise: name the fear, consider the worst-case scenario, and decide what courage might look like moving forward.

It wasn’t all the work, but it was a start.

The change in the room was palpable. The mood felt lighter, the resistance was gone, and so was the pretense. I reminded them that fear didn’t disqualify them from leadership, but refusing to acknowledge it could deeply affect the people they were called to serve.

The same is true for you and me.

We are scared. There’s no getting around it. Pretending otherwise doesn’t just harm us. It shapes our churches, families, teams, and communities in ways we may not recognize.

I keep thinking about that room and all those raised hands. I wonder how many people there had spent years believing they were the only ones. I wonder how many people sitting in our churches believe the same thing.

Maybe the bravest thing we could do for the people around us is to stop pretending we’re not scared.

May the culture of modern-day followers of Jesus become more informed, more honest, more compassionate, and more courageous.

In Jesus’ name.

Jess Connolly is the author of You Can’t Be Brave Until You’re Scared (Baker Books), out now, as well as Tired of Being Tired and What Comes Next. She and her husband, Nick, planted Bright City Church in Charleston, South Carolina. She leads Go + Tell Gals and hosts The Jess Connolly Podcast. Find her at JessConnolly.com or on Instagram @JessAConnolly.