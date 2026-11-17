We’re sitting around the fire at 8,000 feet in the San Bernardino Mountains. It’s my son Jude’s 16th birthday, and key friends and mentors have all come in for a surprise camping trip. We’re off-grid, deep in the forest; it’s late, the fire is staving off dark shadows, and I’m in dad mode, trying to facilitate a meaningful conversation (not the easiest task with a crew of teenage boys).

I ask my best probing question: What is your deepest fear?

The conversation works its way around the circle and comes to Jude. He’s pensive for a moment, then says, “Being alone in the quiet.” He goes on, “That’s why I’m always listening to music, headphones on.” This is classic Jude; he’s the kid with headphones around his neck all day long. Part street-style fit, part coping mechanism. “Yeah, I love music. But I am absolutely terrified of silence.”

Jude is not alone.

You may feel the same.

Many do.

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Even I feel that way occasionally, and by the time you’re reading this sentence, I will be the guy who literally wrote the book on solitude.

That’s because going into solitude requires us to meet Jesus in our pain.

There’s a saying in the therapy world that many of us have a love-hate relationship with: “Do the work.”

We’ve all heard people effuse, “She’s done the work” (or gripe, “He’s not done the work”).

This language can sound off-putting to Christians, especially those from a church tradition where there is a high emphasis on the finished work of Christ. Is this just secularism’s latest iteration of “works righteousness”? Even when we have a fairly high comfort level for the role of effort in the spiritual life, it’s a bit annoying. It can also be really frustrating when people use it as a subtle way of judging others and inching their way up the ladder of social status based on some arbitrary level of self-actualization. Sigh . . .

But I still have plenty of mercy for the metaphor. When you listen carefully, you realize that what therapists (at least the good ones) usually mean by “Do the work” is just go to the place of pain, sit there for an appropriate time, feel your feelings, don’t run or hide, and, for those of us who follow Christ, wait for God to come and heal you.

The great lie is that we heal by moving away from our pain, as if it were a “thing” outside us, not a piece of us. A girl is hurt by a bad breakup and closes herself off from all men. A son is hurt by his father, so he closes himself off to all father figures. It cauterizes the wound and the bleeding stops, true, but at the cost of wholeness.

In reality, we heal by moving toward our pain. By turning to face it, eye to eye, just as Jesus did. By meeting God, and our closest community, in it.

Read the Gospels: In story after story, Jesus goes to people in their pain.

Jesus comes to Mary Magdalene in her captivity to no less than seven demons.

He comes to Bartimaeus in his blindness.

To Mary and Martha in their brother’s unexpected death.

To the woman with chronic illness in her bleeding of twelve long years.

To the invalid by the pool of Bethesda in his fatalism of thirty-eight long years.

To Matthew the tax collector in his life of corruption and greed.

To Nicodemus in his questions and confusion and divided loyalties.

To Peter in his utter failure and shame.

Even to Judas in his moment of betrayal.

On and on the stories go.

And Jesus comes to us the same way: in chronic illness, in the aftermath of divorce, in unemployment, in addiction to porn, in sleepless nights over a wayward child, in the realization that we “married the wrong person,” in the death of a dream, in the dark night of the soul.

He comes to us in our pain.

That’s where all the best miracles occur: deliverance, healing, freedom.

It’s where wisdom comes “to us by the awful grace of God.”

“Our . . . brokenness is the geography of God’s arrival,” wrote the therapist Jay Stringer. It’s beautifully true, and it’s also why meeting God in solitude is so utterly key.

In the desert, the Edenic bushes are stripped away. What’s left when all the distractions and dopamine hits are removed? Only who I am. Who I truly am. No flashy accessories to draw the eye away from my defects and disorders; no dazzling outfits or diamond-studded accoutrements to disguise my true state of being. I am naked before God. And myself. All my strategies for self-delusion—blaming others, rewriting memories to justify my behavior, running from my pain, turning to my coping mechanisms of choice, presenting a false, performative image to the world in a vain attempt to be loved—are ripped from my grasp.

I am forced to look straight into the eyes of reality. The reality of myself, my life, and my God.

And every time, I see his eyes of compassion gazing back at me. I experience “God’s love, poured out into my heart by the Holy Spirit.” At the precise place of my deepest pain, where I am most wounded and ashamed, I find myself utterly, unconditionally loved. Loved.

Loved.

And this is why we need solitude: Just as there are some things we can learn about ourselves only by living in community (because others lovingly reveal aspects of ourselves that we are blind to, either willfully or through sheer ignorance), there are things we learn about ourselves in solitude that are almost impossible to learn elsewhere.

Adapted excerpt from Into the quiet: Following Jesus in a world of noise by John Mark Comer. Copyright © 2026. Published by WaterBrook, an imprint of Penguin Random House Christian Publishing Group, LLC. Used by permission.