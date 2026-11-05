N.T. Wright: Christians Need a Much Bigger God Than the One Most of Us Picture

N.T. Wright was a boy in a choir singing Handel’s Messiah when Isaiah first got into his head. “Comfort, comfort my people” and “He was wounded for our transgressions” became part of his mental furniture, he says, and the furniture stayed.

By his teens he loved the book enough to consider an Old Testament PhD. He chose Romans instead, partly because Paul quotes Isaiah constantly and gave him a lifelong excuse to keep going back. His new book Into the Heart of Isaiah: The Meaning and Message of Isaiah 40-55 is what came of it, a walk through sixteen chapters he calls one of the most extraordinary poems ever written. If they had been dug out of a scroll in the sands of Libya or Jordan, he told RELEVANT, the whole world would put them on the front page. “This is an amazing piece of writing.” Because they sit in the middle of the Old Testament, he says, many readers just think “bit of the Bible, not sure what that’s about.”

He reads them three ways: as the ancient Israelites heard them, as Jesus and the apostles used them, and as they speak to the Church now. Starting with the first, Wright says, “gives us a kind of stability to any other interpretations we then come to.”

Some of the best-known lines in American Christianity come from these chapters, including “Mount up with wings as eagles” and “No weapon formed against thee shall prosper.” Wright says anyone reaching for that second verse should remember that an enemy may be claiming the same verse for themselves. After all, in the First World War, British and German forces sang some of the same hymns and claimed the same God’s protection.

Context helps, he says, even if we never get all of it. These chapters are addressed to a people exiled for their sin and told that God has dealt with it. Read them as a promise about my success, my salvation, a happy marriage or a thriving business, and “that’s not the story that those verses belong to.”

God can give those things, he says, usually inside a larger story about belonging to a people sent to the world, which “may involve pain, suffering, renunciation, et cetera, as well as fulfillment. But let’s never imagine that they’re the whole thing.”

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He starts the exile story with Adam and Eve, the first people sent out of the garden, and says Israel was the people called to rescue the whole human race, which is why exile brought despair. A people in that position needs forgiveness as well as a way home. The center of the passage, as he reads it, is that God, who had left Jerusalem and the temple to their fate, “is coming back himself in person to sort it all out.” The New Testament applies the same words to John the Baptist getting ready for Jesus.

War, Money and Sex

Asked whether exile describes the Church now, Wright says he is careful. Five centuries ago Martin Luther wrote about the Babylonian captivity of the Church and cast himself as the one leading it home, a story Wright calls a gross oversimplification, one Luther may have come to see as “over-egging the pudding.”

Exile follows idolatry, though, so he names the idols he sees: Mars, Mammon and Aphrodite, or war, money and sex. Each one makes demands and shuts down objections. The military needs it, the markets need it, everybody does it. Part of the problem, he says, is that the Western Church “has joined in the worship of war, has joined in the worship of money, has joined in the worship or at least the collusion with erotic love.”

He adds that people need money and defense, and that God gave us our erotic selves. “But when you make them idols and when you give them power over you, then as individuals and as a culture and alas as a church, you’re heading for the rocks.”

The rebuke he returns to most is about heaven. The idea that Christianity is about a soul going to heaven when it dies, he says, comes from Plato and from writers like Plutarch, a pagan priest, and not from the Bible. “The name of the game in Christianity is that heaven is going to come to earth.” He points to the Lord’s Prayer. “Most Christians have hardly started to figure that one out.”

A Bible read for the story people want, he says, skips whole stretches of itself. He runs the Beatitudes like a checklist. The meek strike us as “a bit wimpish.” For the peacemakers, “We’ve got to go and drop bombs on these people because that’s the only way the world’s going to work.” He describes a version of the faith in which a person says a prayer, is told they’re set and goes on their way. “Following Jesus means following Jesus, not exercising some little trick which enables us to avoid the conflict and the challenge.”

When the conversation turns to songs and sermons about God blessing us, he agrees the diet is lopsided. “When people in the Bible get blessed, it’s so that they can be a blessing to others.” He credits American Christians who give millions to people in the poorest countries, says aid cuts defeat him coming from a would-be Christian country, and adds, “My country is just as bad.” Money is a gift, he says, until it’s hoarded: “As soon as you hoard it, clutch it to yourself, it ceases to be gift and becomes greed.” The answer in Isaiah is a God far bigger than “our little needs and wants and hopes and fears” who also feeds his flock like a shepherd, a picture of “the power which is revealed in gentleness and the gentleness which is revealed in power.”

For a younger Christian whose faith has fallen apart, Wright says it usually follows a shrinking picture of God. He recalls one of his first books, Small Faith, Great God, built on Jesus’ answer when the disciples ask for more faith: “it’s not great faith you need, it’s faith in a great God.” His prescription is to read Isaiah straight through, then the Gospels, where Jesus weeps at a friend’s tomb and lets a sick stranger in the crowd touch him. “We have so diminished Jesus,” he says, and once that picture grows, “faith turns into vocation, vocation turns into service.”

He ended by reaching for a hymn, This Is My Father’s World. The longer he lives “in this muddled old tragic world of ours,” he says, “the more I cling to the mercy of God,” and what excites him is “the mercy of God in Jesus is making earth and heaven one.” More than 60 years after the choir, his request is the same: read the whole of Isaiah 40-55 at a run and “see what it does to you.”