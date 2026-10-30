The Most-Searched Thing in the Bible App This Year Was Psalm 91. ‘Anxiety,’ ‘Hope’ and ‘Healing’ Weren’t Far Behind.

The search bar in a Bible app works like any other, which means it shows what people are worried about before they’ve said it out loud to anyone.

YouVersion says “Psalm 91” was the single most-searched term in the app this year. In its newest release, the company also says “anxiety,” “hope” and “healing” were among the year’s most searched terms. YouVersion describes Psalm 91 as a psalm that encourages readers to turn to God for refuge and comfort in difficult times. The psalm runs 16 verses. Together, YouVersion says, the searches offer a glimpse into the personal questions and hopes people are bringing to Scripture.

Daily use of the Bible App grew by more than 13% compared with 2025, reaching 18.5 million people a day. It also says it added more than 160 million new installs across its family of apps in 2026, after celebrating one billion installs last November. Daily engagement grew faster than installs, which the company reads as a sign that people are returning to the app and not only downloading it.

Some of the highest engagement is outside the U.S. YouVersion says it sees some of the highest levels of Bible App engagement in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, and it is building regional hubs in places including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Kenya and Mexico. Its apps offer 3,800 versions of the Bible in 2,400 languages, and it works with a network of more than 45,000 churches and partners.

Bobby Gruenewald, YouVersion’s founder and CEO, said in the release that the company has been encouraged by “how many people are turning to Scripture for answers to their questions.”