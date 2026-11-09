Doubt Isn’t the Opposite of Faith — But Certainty Might Be

Maybe you believe in God, but you’re not sure how to respond when someone asks why you do. You call it absolute truth, but you’re not absolutely sure about it. At times, you may have your own doubts about God and Christianity.

You probably know someone who is “deconstructing” their faith. They grew up in church, went to a Christian school or were even in ministry, but now they’re not sure what they believe. They’re questioning the very foundations of their faith, and it’s uncomfortable and unnerving.

Let me lower your expectations right from the start. You probably won’t get every question answered, and your doubts won’t be eradicated. That’s OK.

Accepting Christian truths blindly doesn’t build thick faith. The old bumper sticker that declared, “God said it, I believe it and that settles it,” may have seemed helpful, but it has weakened faith.

Each of us has to take ownership of our faith. Believing something simply because someone told you has no depth, and the realizations we uncover on our own terms have the potential to transform our lives. Fyodor Dostoyevsky wrote, “I believe in Christ and confess him not like some schoolboy; but my hosanna has passed through a great furnace of doubt.” From the refining fire of doubt, strong convictions can emerge, forged by pursuing answers to our hard questions.

Doubt often gets a bad reputation, especially in church settings, but it can be productive. It can paralyze us, but it can also propel us to seek truth. Seasons of deep doubt and earnest questioning have shaped me spiritually. Questioning has the power to open minds, give rise to new ideas and reveal new horizons.

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When the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, it rocked the world. Instead of going to school, work or church, we sheltered in place. The simple act of hugging a family member, or even being in the same room with them, went from a show of affection to a potential threat to their health. Our mental health deteriorated. According to the World Health Organization, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression jumped by 25%.

The pandemic also had an unavoidable impact on people’s thoughts about God. According to the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, “During the early months of the pandemic, Google searches for prayer relative to all Google searches rose by 30%, reaching the highest level ever recorded.” The researchers estimate that by as early as April 1, 2020, more than half of the world’s population had prayed for an end to the pandemic. The deaths of loved ones spawned doubt about a good God.

Even before the pandemic, nearly everyone, including me, went through seasons of wrestling with serious doubts about their faith. That questioning often leads a person deeper into God. Theologian Paul Tillich wrote, “Doubt is not the opposite of faith; it is an element of faith.”

Embrace your doubts, ask your questions and seek out truth. Not every question you ask will have a clear answer.

Mystery abounds in this life, and some spiritual realities exceed our understanding. But I agree with theologian Peter Abelard when he said, “Constant and frequent questioning is the first key to wisdom…. For through doubting we are led to inquire, and by inquiry we perceive the truth.”

Even if you aren’t struggling with doubts right now, it’s easy to dismiss someone else’s questions. You may want to tell them to quit worrying and accept that there are some things we will never understand. And when you’re the one asking, it’s tempting to busy yourself with work, family and hobbies to avoid the issue.

It’s easier than ever to dodge serious questions by retreating into our ever-present screens instead of engaging the life around us. Dismissing someone’s fears, or hiding from your own struggles, doesn’t help anyone.

I surfaced from my struggle with doubt, during dark days of doctoral work, with a new epistemological humility. After examining many other points of view in the history of ideas, I accepted the limitations of human knowledge. There is much we cannot know. We don’t know exactly how our bodies extract all the nutrients from the food we eat, but we know enough to eat healthy food. We don’t know everything about life or why some things happen, but we can know enough to develop a relationship with the living God.

Our doubts can drive us to discover God’s reality, and, more importantly, to experience God’s love in Christ, forging a solid faith. Even with lingering doubts and a lack of absolute certainty, we can be confident enough to love God and love others.

Excerpt taken from “The 7 Big Questions: Searching for God, Truth, and Purpose.” Used with permission from Bruce B. Miller.