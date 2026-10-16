16 Christians Are Killed Every Day in Nigeria, New Report Says

Gunmen came to the rectory at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Karku, in Nigeria’s Kaduna State, at about 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 7. They killed three people and took 11, including the parish priest, Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye. Villagers described it to church officials as an “act of invasion by a group of terrorists.”

Asuwaye spent three months in captivity. In mid-May, the diocese announced he was free, safe and in stable condition. When it did, nothing had been made public about the 10 other people taken with him.

Christian advocacy groups describe raids like this one as part of a wider wave of violence against Christians in Nigeria. Equipping the Persecuted, a Christian aid organization in Sioux City, Iowa, says in a report that 4,216 Christians were killed in the country between Jan. 1 and Sept. 8 this year. That works out to about 16 a day.

The group built the count from its own registry of field reporting, survivor accounts and church records, and it calls the total a minimum. The report also estimates more than 5 million displaced Christians and 600 destroyed or emptied Christian communities. The string of attacks largely happen in the Middle Belt, where Nigeria’s largely Muslim north meets its largely Christian south.

The deadliest in recent memory came in June 2025, when gunmen attacked Yelwata, in Benue State, and killed at least 100 people. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) puts the toll near 200. Pope Leo XIV said most of the dead were displaced people sheltering at a Catholic mission. Fr. Moses Iorapuu, a spokesman for the Diocese of Makurdi, told The Tablet that Benue has become the most dangerous place in the country for Christians.

This year, the violence in the region has kept going. USCIRF’s May report counts at least 28 people killed in Plateau State on Palm Sunday. In September, a pastor on his way to a church service in Plateau’s Barkin Ladi district was killed, and his son was shot, residents told International Christian Concern. At least nine people died in the area between Saturday night and Sunday morning, and again no report named a suspect. The state imposed a 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew in three districts, and a local documenter told ICC that 27 Christians were killed across the state that week. Ten days before that, on Sept. 10, the Equipping the Persecuted report says, more than 200 armed Fulani militants attacked Ayilamo, in Benue State, killing eight Christian residents and four police officers.

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Kidnappings have been just as brutal. On Jan. 18, armed men struck worshippers in Kurmin Wali, a village in Kajuru, Kaduna State, and took more than 170 people. One survivor told Barnabas Aid, a British Christian charity, that the captives were forced to walk six days to a hideout near a river. Children as young as six were among them. Everyone still held was freed on Feb. 5.

Governments have noticed. President Trump designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” on Oct. 31, 2025, the State Department’s label for governments that engage in or tolerate severe religious-freedom violations. The next day he said he had told the Defense Department to prepare for possible action and threatened to halt U.S. aid. Nigeria’s foreign ministry replied that it remained committed to confronting violent extremism and that Nigeria respects faith and diversity. In December, the United States struck Islamic State-linked militants in the country’s northwest.

Whether Christians are being targeted as Christians is where the argument lies. USCIRF’s 2026 annual report said increasing violence in the Middle Belt has especially affected Christians, and the commission has said armed actors of Fulani ethnic background have carried out some of the country’s deadliest attacks on religious communities, “often but not exclusively against Christians.” But the Associated Press has reported that analysts say most victims of armed groups are Muslims in the Muslim-majority north, and that fights over land and water drive much of the rest. The Equipping the Persecuted report acknowledges the land disputes and says its findings don’t extend to Fulani civilians as a group.

While that argument continues, survivors still need care, and much of it falls to Nigerians. Several international groups say they operate through local partners. Open Doors US describes trauma counseling, emergency aid and discipleship delivered by local church partners. Christian Solidarity Worldwide, a British charity, works through CSW Nigeria, a Kaduna-based team that has trained widows in southern Kaduna in sewing and held trauma workshops for survivors in Borno. Catholic Relief Services serves displaced Nigerians of every faith through partners such as Caritas Nigeria, though its listed programs center on the northeast rather than the Middle Belt. International Christian Concern says it provides trauma care for survivors.

Some of the work is focused on peacemaking. In Kaduna, a pastor and an imam, James Wuye and Muhammad Ashafa, have run the Interfaith Mediation Centre since 1995, training Muslim and Christian youth to settle disputes without violence.

When violence between Christians and Muslims broke out in Kaduna State in 1992, both men were drawn into it. Ashafa lost two brothers and his teacher. Wuye lost his hand. Each dreamed of revenge against the other. Then a mutual friend told them: “The two of you can pull this nation together, or you can destroy it.”

The center now trains youth, women, religious figures and tribal leaders to become peace activists. Muslim and Christian youth in its programs jointly rebuild the mosques and churches the violence destroyed.

If you want to do something about the crisis, start with the work described here: read what these groups are doing, find ways to support them, pass this story to someone who hasn’t heard about it, and pray for Karku, Kurmin Wali and Yelwata by name.