A Broken System Protects Traffickers, Not Girls

I’m often asked about the night I spent in a Southeast Asian jail alongside three young girls who had been exploited by sex traffickers.

But the primary question isn’t about why I was in jail. Rather, why were those three girls in jail to begin with? Why them, and not the traffickers who had taken them from their families and sold them repeatedly for sex, turning their lives into a brutal nightmare? Why not the woman who had put tape over the mouth of the young girl so that the man who was raping her would not be disturbed by her screams.

The system failed them. The brothel keeper was tipped off about their rescue operation, allowed to hide her crime, and told to dump the girls at a nearby bus stop. The police who should have rescued them instead arrested them on immigration charges. The trafficker walked free, while the girls were treated as criminals.

As I sat with them that night, I longed for those girls to have never been taken to jail, much less a brothel. I wanted them to have always been at home with their families, going to school, and playing with their friends. I wanted them to have never been harmed in the first place.

But the reality is, like millions of women and girls in our world today, they suffered the consequences of a broken justice system.

And so, the reason I stayed with the girls is simply that the alternative was just too horrible. I preferred to be arrested myself rather than leave them vulnerable to further assault. But there’s an important detail to clarify: in the end, I did not need to stay the full night. Once it was clear I was not going away, the jailer himself took on the responsibility of assuring their safety. In a broken system, when even just one agent uses their authority for good, the door to justice begins to open.

RELEVANT This Week The best of RELEVANT, once a week. Faith, culture and the stories worth your time, in one free email. Email * Join 130,000 readers. Unsubscribe anytime. You’re in. Look for RELEVANT This Week in your inbox.

Shifting Power

The very next day, my colleagues at International Justice Mission (IJM) and I were able to bring the girls to safety and long-term holistic aftercare. I continued to visit the girls for years, witnessing their healing as they moved into new lives of freedom. But nearly 25 years after that night in jail, the fight remains the same; we must not leave until those with governing power wield their power to protect the most vulnerable.

If we fail to intervene for the women and girls being brutalized by violent criminals, including intimate partners and family members, the alternative is unconscionable. But when we do show up, we get to be part of shifting the levers of power. Entire systems – even the most corrupt and unjust – begin to change for good.

In the 21st century, we must reckon with the reality that millions of women and girls are still not any more safe from violence than they have been in any previous era.

It is still true, as it has been for decades, that one in three women will experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

Today, and in fact, every day, 140 women will be killed by their partners or family members.

But far too often, law enforcement and other government actors appear to be on the side of violent perpetrators and other abusers, rather than those who are suffering violence. Whether it’s taking bribes to protect traffickers, criminalizing women and children who are being exploited, or allowing them to be intimidated into not reporting the abuse, agents of the law bear tremendous responsibility and opportunity to change the systemic violence they have enabled to perpetuate.

Violent crime thrives on opportunity, and the argument for countering this could not be more clear: strengthening justice systems deters violence.

When laws are enforced and traffickers and other abusers are held accountable, other perpetrators of violence are discouraged from committing similar crimes. I think of this as flipping the fear equation. When violent abusers begin to fear the consequences of law, women and children begin to live free from fear.

In my work with IJM, I’ve helped build a model that has proved this theory of change. We’ve meticulously measured our justice system strengthening programs in nine different parts of the world. In all nine programs, independent validators confirmed our work to train and build the capacity of local governments directly reduced slavery and violence by 50-85% for millions of people.

From Theory to Reality

The first place we measured our theory was in the Philippines, where child sex trafficking was rampant in three megacities: Cebu, Pampanga, and Manila.

Every year, thousands of impoverished children were being trafficked into a booming business of rape for profit. It was almost a crime of opportunity. People were doing it because no one was getting in trouble for it. And so, our theory was this: almost all of this horrific exploitation of children would go away if the local justice system was strengthened and willing to simply enforce their already existing laws which would deter criminals and protect women and children from violence happening in the first place.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation came alongside us to fund our work in these three cities. As we worked with the police and local government officials to bring trafficked children into safety, while arresting and securing sentences for their traffickers, we saw the fear equation flip faster than we could have even imagined. Traffickers began to fear the law – and the crime declined.

Independent evaluations found that child sex trafficking decreased by 70-85% across all three cities where the programs were implemented. This was the lightbulb moment for me. There had never been such a dramatic and documented reduction in slavery and violence in poor communities at any other point in human history.

Waking the Giant

That night I spent with the three girls in jail, I could not have imagined that in my lifetime we could, on a global scale, awaken the sleeping giant of the justice system and make it work for the most vulnerable. And yet, that’s exactly what is now in play for us – for all of us.

And so, when asked, “Compared to that night 25 years ago, are women any safer from violence today?” This is what I know: for some women and girls – yes. It’s been the privilege of my life to see tens of thousands of women and girls find healing, protection, and freedom and their traffickers and abusers brought to justice.

But for hundreds of millions more women and girls, the answer is “Not yet.” They live in communities where abusers and traffickers get away with their crimes and survivors suffer the consequences of a broken system that has not been put to work for them.

Whenever and wherever children and women are safe today, they are safe because they live in a community with a functioning justice system. They are safe because the community demands protection and their local government is trained and committed to taking care of those who have suffered violence.

That kind of safety is not impossible. We have seen it built. The question now is whether we are willing to make it the norm for every girl.

Sharon Cohn Wu is the Regional President of IJM North America, the largest international anti-slavery organization.