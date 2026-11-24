Francisco walked for three days to get to the ship. He was a farmer from the desert region of southern Madagascar, a father of six, and he had a benign tumor fixed to his jaw that had been growing for years. He had been treated locally once. It grew back. By the time he reached the hospital ship docked on the coast, he could barely chew, and the tumor was starting to press on his breathing.

Ellee Rollins was one of the first people he met. She is a nurse and a long-term volunteer with Mercy Ships, the Christian organization that sends hospital ships to the countries where surgery is hardest to come by, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa. Her job on the Africa Mercy was in the preoperative tent, the place where every patient is welcomed, processed and assessed before a surgeon ever sees them.

“My understanding of healthcare and suffering and just what people go through all over the world who might have different levels of access to care than what I grew up with is very, very eye-opening, very humbling,” she told RELEVANT. “It’s 2026 and people are dying of benign disease around the world, which is really, really sad, just due to lack of access to the right surgical care.”

The tent moves fast. “We process in the preoperative department over a hundred and fifty patients per week sometimes,” Rollins said. “Usually on Mondays the surgeon will fly in and we get to present the patients for that specific block to the surgeon. At the start of a week, we’ll present anywhere from 30 to 55, 60 patients to that surgeon or surgeons, and then that kind of determines the schedule for the coming weeks of surgery.” The surgical teams then operate on somewhere between six and 12 patients a day.

Tumors of the head and neck like Francisco’s are one of the main things Mercy Ships treats, she said. His surgery did not come quickly.

“There was a bit of a delay in his surgical care due to a few infections that he had and the timeline of the surgical schedule,” Rollins said. “He ended up waiting a long time. He had an incredible level of patience and humility, and he was just so kind. We all grew to love Francisco.”

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While he waited, Francisco started asking the crew questions.

“He noticed that things were so different in and around Mercy Ships,” Rollins said. “He said, ‘You guys have something, something different, and I want a part of that.’ He said, ‘It seems like when you pray, you really pray to someone who listens. And it seems like when you worship, it really seems like you’re worshiping a God that you believe in wholeheartedly.’”

“And we were able to say, yeah, it’s true. It’s true. He does. He hears us. He loves us. He cares for us. And he’s worth all of our worship and all of our adoration.”

Francisco became a Christian on the ship. Then the surgeons removed the tumor, and in a second operation repaired and strengthened his jaw. He went home to his village. Some time later, he came back.

“He said that all of his family, all of his kids are following Jesus now, and about 20 of his local villagers he had brought to know Jesus as well,” Rollins said. “He was just so incredibly grateful and couldn’t contain his joy and his excitement, and was obviously telling everybody that he knew about his healing, both physically and spiritually.”

Francisco heard about the ship the way most patients do. Long before a ship arrives in a country, Mercy Ships sends an advance team to meet with the Ministry of Health and ask what the country wants, Rollins said: which regions to focus on, which surgical needs are most urgent. “We’re emphasizing that we’re coming to help and support, not to fix things and not to be the saviors necessarily, but to come alongside and support and uphold the local infrastructure,” she said.

Then a selection team of nurses and translators drives out to the regions the government named. They advertise on the radio, put up posters and call local hospitals, and they set up screening days. “People line up by the hundreds,” Rollins said. Anyone the team thinks the ship might be able to help gets an appointment to come to the coast, where the pre-op tent does a second assessment and the surgeon makes the final call. That is how a nurse on a ship ended up in a desert village in the south of Madagascar, telling a farmer she’d like to see him again at the dock.

“It’s the short version. It’s really complicated,” she said. “It’s so clear that God’s hand is on Mercy Ships and what we do, because it really shouldn’t work. It’s so complex and there’s so many moving parts and so much that could go wrong. But by God’s grace, we’re able to do surgeries for so, so many people.”

The surgeries are free. The follow-up care, the supplies and the meals are free. Patients are told that before they come, and they still don’t quite believe it. “They ask when they get there, how much is it going to be? How much do I owe you?” Rollins said. “It’s so surprising and such a blessing for them to not have to pay anything.” Many leave heavier than they arrived, she said, because the ship’s dietitians feed them while they heal, and the patients get excited about the weight.

Life on board is its own thing. Rollins describes the ship as a floating village: hot meals in a dining room with volunteers from all over the world, work all day, then community groups, sports and worship nights after. “In Mercy Ships we work hard and we play hard,” she said. And because it is a village, it needs more than doctors. “We need security, we need IT, we need bankers, we need cafe workers, we need comms department, writers, videographers, photographers, you name it, we could probably use your skill set on the ship.” Surgeons and some nurses can come for as little as two weeks; most nursing roles ask for two or three months. “It’s not usually a year,” she said. “You can pop in for sometimes whatever you’re available for and pitch in.”

The Africa Mercy is finishing its third year in Madagascar, and the newer Global Mercy has begun surgeries in Ghana. Mercy Ships says 5 billion people worldwide lack access to safe surgery. The organization’s stated mission is to follow “the 2,000-year-old model of Jesus, bringing hope and healing to the world’s forgotten poor,” and its crews are volunteers from more than 60 nations who pay their own way.

Take Action

For Giving Tuesday, Mercy Ships is inviting people to join what it calls a wave of kindness, and gifts made at mercyships.org/relevant will be matched, up to $150,000, doubling what they can do. The money pays for surgeries like Francisco’s, and everything around them, at no cost to the patient.

He walked three days to get one.