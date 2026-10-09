Caring About Justice Isn’t an Optional Part of Following Jesus

Today, Reject Apathy returns to RELEVANT.

Every Thursday from here on, we’ll be publishing a new story about an issue of justice and human dignity: reported carefully, told through the people living it, with real ways for you to respond.

If the name is new to you, Reject Apathy has been part of RELEVANT’s DNA for almost 20 years. It started with a trip to Africa I took to 2008 with Rick Warren, who became a mentor in shaping how we think and talk about these things. That trip opened my eyes, and countless trips to the frontlines since have left me with a gnawing question:

How do we reject apathy in our own lives and tangibly be the hands and feet of Christ, addressing the things closest to His heart?

That question became a website, then a section of our print magazine, then a magazine of its own. In its first issue, we wrote that Reject Apathy was “borne out of that desire to live out true compassion and to embrace justice the right way.”

That desire hasn’t changed. The world has, and so has the generation reading this. So before the first story runs, I want to tell you what we believe and why we think this matters more now than it ever has.

RELEVANT This Week The best of RELEVANT, once a week. Faith, culture and the stories worth your time, in one free email. Email * Join 130,000 readers. Unsubscribe anytime. You’re in. Look for RELEVANT This Week in your inbox.

Apathy is the easy road

Most of us don’t willfully turn a blind eye to the world’s injustices. We have good intentions. If anything, this generation has the opposite problem from the one we had when Reject Apathy began. Back then, the challenge was awareness. Most people in church had barely heard the term “human trafficking.” Now we’re aware of everything, all the time. Every crisis on earth arrives in the same feed as the memes and the ads, and then it scrolls away.

That kind of exposure doesn’t produce compassion. It produces numbness. We feel a flash of grief, we don’t know what to do with it, and we keep moving. Do that enough times and something in us learns to stop feeling it at all.

That’s apathy. It isn’t hatred, and it usually isn’t even indifference. It’s the slow drift into a life that’s centered on ourselves because everything else feels too big.

Rejecting it is a decision. As we wrote years ago, it’s “the about-face to the gravitational pull of self-centeredness.”

Why this is a faith issue

Here is the conviction underneath everything we’ll publish: Justice is not an add-on to Christianity. It isn’t a political hobby for a certain kind of Christian. It’s a direct outgrowth of what we say we believe about God and about people.

Start at the beginning. Genesis 1:27 says every human being is made in the image of God. Not just the people who look like us, vote like us or live near us. The refugee, the unborn child, the mother without a clinic, the kid in a war zone. Each one carries what we once called God’s “divine thumbprint.” If that’s true, then what happens to them matters to Him. And if it matters to Him, it’s supposed to matter to us.

Then look at how Jesus described His own mission. When He stood up in the synagogue to announce what He had come to do, He read from Isaiah: “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free” (Luke 4:18).

He said He came so people “may have life, and have it to the full” (John 10:10). He fed people who were hungry and healed people who were sick, and He never treated those things as a distraction from the real work. They were the work.

And when He described the final judgment in Matthew 25, the question wasn’t what we believed in the abstract. It was whether we fed the hungry, welcomed the stranger, cared for the sick and visited the prisoner. “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

The prophets were just as blunt. In Isaiah 58, God tells people who are very good at religious activity that the worship He wants is “to share your food with the hungry and to provide the poor wanderer with shelter.” Micah boils it down to three things: act justly, love mercy, walk humbly with your God.

So we don’t pursue justice because we feel guilty, or because it’s trending, or because it makes us look like good people. We do it because we follow Jesus, and this is where He goes.

A whole-life ethic

From the start, Reject Apathy has been built on what we call a whole-life ethic. It’s the belief that every life is created by God, has a purpose and should be given the opportunity to live fully.

“Pro-life” has become a narrow term in American life. I think it should be much bigger. If human life is sacred, it’s sacred everywhere and at every stage: “from the womb to the cradle to the wheelchair to the grave,” as we put it in 2013. It’s sacred in a delivery room in rural Nigeria and in a refugee camp and in a neighborhood ten minutes from your house.

That’s a consistent ethic, and it doesn’t fit neatly into either political party. We’re fine with that. It means some of what we publish will make conservatives uncomfortable and some will make progressives uncomfortable. We’re not trying to score points. We’re trying to take seriously the idea that every person bears God’s image, and follow that wherever it leads.

The five things we’ll cover

A whole-life ethic needs somewhere to land. Since the first issue, Reject Apathy has focused on five areas where human life is most often threatened. We’re keeping all five.

Defense of innocent lives. Children, the unborn, trafficking victims, refugees, people persecuted for their faith. Scripture tells us to “speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves” (Proverbs 31:8). These are the people with the least power to protect themselves, and they are who God consistently tells His people to protect.

Children, the unborn, trafficking victims, refugees, people persecuted for their faith. Scripture tells us to “speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves” (Proverbs 31:8). These are the people with the least power to protect themselves, and they are who God consistently tells His people to protect. Preventable disease. “Preventable” is a word charged with hope. It means the knowledge, the medicine and the tools already exist. Mothers still die in childbirth and children still die of malaria, pneumonia and unclean water, not because we don’t know how to stop it, but because the solutions haven’t reached them yet. This is one of the places where a generation can save lives in measurable numbers, and you’ll see us return to it often.

“Preventable” is a word charged with hope. It means the knowledge, the medicine and the tools already exist. Mothers still die in childbirth and children still die of malaria, pneumonia and unclean water, not because we don’t know how to stop it, but because the solutions haven’t reached them yet. This is one of the places where a generation can save lives in measurable numbers, and you’ll see us return to it often. Systemic poverty. Poverty is about more than money. It’s a lack of options, and often a lack of dignity. Trace most of the world’s injustice back far enough and you’ll find it. We’ll cover what keeps people trapped and, just as much, what is helping them get free.

Poverty is about more than money. It’s a lack of options, and often a lack of dignity. Trace most of the world’s injustice back far enough and you’ll find it. We’ll cover what keeps people trapped and, just as much, what is helping them get free. Violence. War, conflict, abuse and the people caught in the middle of it. Christians land in different places on questions of war and peace, and we won’t pretend otherwise. But we can all stand with the victims, and we all follow the One who said, “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

War, conflict, abuse and the people caught in the middle of it. Christians land in different places on questions of war and peace, and we won’t pretend otherwise. But we can all stand with the victims, and we all follow the One who said, “Blessed are the peacemakers.” Creation care. “The earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it” (Psalm 24:1). We aren’t going to cover climate data for its own sake. We’re going to cover what happens to people. When droughts lengthen, storms intensify and land stops producing food, it’s the poor who are hit first and hardest. Families lose their livelihoods and their homes. Caring for what God made is a way of caring for the people who depend on it. That makes it a life issue.

These five aren’t separate causes competing for your attention. They’re connected. Poverty feeds disease. Environmental collapse feeds displacement. Displacement feeds violence and exploitation. Pull on one thread and the others move. That’s why we cover them together.

Doing justice the right way

Good intentions aren’t enough. History is full of people who rushed in to help with the best possible motives and left things worse, damaging a culture or creating dependence. We said in the first issue that we were “very aware that our help can sometimes hurt,” and that’s still true.

So we committed to a few principles then, and we’re recommitting to them now.

We’ll favor sustainable solutions over quick fixes. We’ll highlight local leadership, because it’s arrogant to think we have all the answers. Lasting change comes from the people closest to the problem. We’ll look for transparency in the organizations we point you to. We’ll take the long view, because cycles of poverty and violence that took generations to build don’t break in a news cycle.

And we’ll keep faith at the center. A full stomach matters. So does the soul of the person being fed. We believe real, lasting renewal is rooted in Christ.

Here’s what that means for the journalism. Each week’s story will be reported, not just opined about. We’ll talk to people doing the work and people living the reality. We’ll get the facts right and show our sources. We won’t sensationalize suffering, and we won’t flatten complicated situations into partisan talking points. We want you to finish a Reject Apathy story understanding something you didn’t before.

What we’ll ask of you

Awareness that doesn’t lead anywhere is how we all got numb in the first place. So every story will end with a way to respond. Sometimes that will mean using your voice: bringing an issue to your church, your campus, your small group, your corner of the internet. Sometimes it will mean giving your time to an organization in your own city. Sometimes it will mean giving your resources to people on the front lines who know exactly what to do with them.

It won’t look the same every week, because the issues aren’t the same. A story about foster care in America calls for something different than a story about maternal health in South Sudan. We’ll point you to the response that fits, and to organizations we’ve vetted.

You are not being asked to carry all of it. Nobody can. Frederick Buechner wrote that the place God calls you to is where your deep gladness and the world’s deep hunger meet. Our hope is that somewhere in these stories, over the coming weeks and months, you find that place. One issue that won’t let go of you. One thing you can do, and then keep doing.

It is possible

I want to end with the same line we ended on in the first issue of Reject Apathy, because I believe it more now than I did then.

We wrote that our prayer for these stories was that readers would “see it is possible to change the world. It is possible to make a difference. It is possible to reject apathy.”

There is plenty of evidence for that hope. Diseases that once killed millions have been pushed to the edge of eradication within our lifetimes. Communities written off as hopeless have been rebuilt by the people who live in them. None of it happened because someone felt bad for a moment and scrolled on. It happened because ordinary people decided the suffering of someone they would never meet was their concern, and then they stayed with it.

We aren’t going to save the world. That’s Jesus’ job, and He’s already at work. Ours is to be faithful: to see clearly, to care honestly and to show up. This generation is the most connected, most informed generation of Christians in history. We know more about our global neighbors than any believers before us. The only question is what we’ll do with it.

We’ll see you Thursdays.