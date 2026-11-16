Ebola Has Killed More Than 5,000 People in the DRC, and the Church Is on the Front Line

At an Ebola treatment center in Tchomia, in Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the health workers walked off the job at the end of October. They hadn’t been paid in four months, and five confirmed patients and 10 suspected cases were still inside. “Today, being able to feed our families has become a real problem,” Moise Mugenyi, one of the striking workers, told the Associated Press.

The walkout came six months into an outbreak the CDC calls the second-largest on record. It’s already the largest the DRC has ever seen. The World Health Organization has confirmed more than 10,600 cases and about 5,200 deaths since the outbreak was declared in May. It’s the Bundibugyo strain, which has no approved vaccine or treatment. A first vaccine trial began in Bunia in late October, but results aren’t expected until early 2027.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of someone who is sick with it or has died from it, and through anything those fluids have touched. It starts like a bad flu, with fever, exhaustion, muscle pain, headache and a sore throat, anywhere from two to 21 days after exposure. Then come vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and failing kidneys and liver, and some patients bleed internally and externally. On average, about half the people who get Ebola die from it, according to the World Health Organization. Early care, mostly fluids and treating symptoms, improves the odds.

The way it spreads means it hits the people closest to the sick. The WHO says health workers are frequently infected, and so are the family members who nurse a loved one at home or wash and prepare a body for burial, because a person who has died of Ebola is still contagious.

The virus has reached eight of the DRC’s provinces. Kenya has confirmed nine cases and two deaths, and Nigeria one case, a patient who was evacuated to Switzerland. The AP calls it the most geographically widespread Ebola outbreak the continent has seen. According to Africa CDC, about 80 percent of new cases are coming from people who weren’t on any monitored contact list, so health workers are often learning about infections after they’ve already spread. The WHO says many deaths are happening at home rather than in clinics, especially among young children.

Fear has made all of it harder. Anglican Bishop Martin of Goma has described families storming treatment centers to take back the bodies of loved ones for traditional burials, and two treatment centers have been set on fire. The AP reported that a nurse was killed responding to an Ebola alert in late October, and that a local politician was killed in September after urging people over the radio to follow health measures.

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Bishop Martin told the Anglican Communion News Service that the Church is “on the front line of Ebola response.”

“We’re one of the few institutions in Congo still trusted to tell the truth,” he said.

The Anglican Church of Congo ran 171 health facilities at the end of 2025, according to the Anglican Health Care Network, though conflict has closed some of them since. Nicholas Pande of the Anglican Alliance says clergy and church health workers are leading awareness campaigns and helping families bury their dead safely. Dr. Raymond Gbombo Bachongo, who coordinates the church’s medical services, has called the lack of eye and face protection for health workers “a sad reality,” and says families wait a long time for test results.

Other Christian groups are working alongside them. Samaritan’s Purse sent a disaster response team in May and opened two Ebola treatment centers in June, one in Bunia and one at a longtime partner mission hospital in Nyankunde. Tearfund is training local churches and faith leaders on hygiene, early symptom reporting and safe burials; its country director, Poppy Anguandia, said there was no time to waste in getting them involved.

Near Beni, in North Kivu, a Christian health group called ESADER has trained pastors, youth leaders and health workers to spot symptoms, and has handed out handwashing supplies to churches, schools and clinics.

Money is a constant problem. Bishop Martin says the situation is “dire in a region where USAID cuts in recent months have decimated health monitoring.” In Beni, local official Alain Siwako told the AP that cases are spiraling because there isn’t enough fuel or money to respond.

TAKE ACTION

Tearfund’s Ebola Crisis Appeal pays for church-led prevention work, including training local faith leaders to teach their communities how to stop the spread. Samaritan’s Purse takes donations for its treatment centers. Anglican Missions has an Ebola emergency fund that goes to the Anglican Church of Congo’s response. And pray for the people carrying it: Bishop Martin in Goma, Dr. Bachongo and the health workers in Tchomia who went four months without a paycheck.