During a vaccination campaign in southern Burundi this year, a schoolgirl in the town of Mabanda ran. She had heard rumors about the shot health workers were giving girls her age, a vaccine against the virus that causes cervical cancer, and she went looking for somewhere safe. She ended up in a church.

Jeanine Misago, a community health worker who leads the health workers’ association at the faith-based Mabanda health center, called the girl’s pastor. Pastor Désiré Nyandwi reassured her and helped ease her fears.

Moments like that are now part of a church-led push across the East African nation to reach children who have never been vaccinated. The need reaches well beyond one country. In 2025, an estimated 13.5 million children worldwide did not receive a single vaccine in their first year of life, according to WHO and UNICEF, and more than half of them live in places marked by fragility, conflict or violence.

Health workers call them “zero-dose” children. Global vaccine alliance Gavi defines them as infants who haven’t received the first dose of the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine by their first birthday, which usually means they’ve missed the rest of their shots too. Another 6 million children started their vaccines and didn’t finish, according to WHO.

Measles tends to find them first. Most measles deaths come from complications: pneumonia and other severe breathing problems, and encephalitis, a swelling of the brain that can cause lasting damage. Malnourished children, especially those short on vitamin A, are the most likely to die. An estimated 95,000 people died of measles in 2024, most of them children under 5. The vaccine costs less than $1 per child.

And it’s coming back. Fifty-seven countries reported large or disruptive measles outbreaks in 2025, and this week the U.S., Mexico and Bolivia lost their measles-free status. Dr. Eric Wobudeya, a pediatrician at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala, Uganda, told the Guardian his hospital’s measles ward went dry for about a decade.

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“But in the last three or four years, measles came back,” he said. “What causes measles to come back, is basically failure to vaccinate.”

“These are children who are dying, and they are struggling for oxygen.”

In Burundi’s eastern Cankuzo province, the reasons children slipped through were ordinary and stubborn. Parents forgot appointments. Some were turned away when the health center ran out of vaccine and never came back. Health centers reported growing hesitation driven by mistrust, fear and misconceptions.

So in December 2025, an interfaith health network known as RCBIF launched a project called Tubacandage Bose, Kirundi for “let’s vaccinate them all.” The network brings together nine Anglican dioceses, seven Pentecostal missions, eight Catholic dioceses and the Islamic Community of Burundi, and its committees reach families the health system struggles to find. It trained religious leaders, health workers, local officials and community radio stations in three regions on how to talk about vaccines.

“The Bible tells us that God wants us to live in good health,” said Father Aloys Cambara, a priest who chairs the network’s committee in Cankuzo.

“Saving a child from a preventable illness is an act of faith, responsibility and love for one’s neighbor.”

In some parishes, it’s now part of getting a child baptized. “In the preparation course we provide, we raise the subject of vaccination, both with young catechists and with the adult godparents who most often accompany them,” said Father Désiré Nduwayo of the Gitwengue parish in Buhumuza province.

Churches also recruit “Model Couples,” respected churchgoing families who vaccinated their own children, to show neighbors what keeping every appointment looks like. Imams raise it at Friday prayers. And community health workers go door to door looking for the children who were missed, then walk them back into the schedule.

Between January and June 2026, the effort found and vaccinated 1,209 children who had never received a vaccine and 1,114 more who had fallen behind, across Burundi’s 10 health districts. At one health center in Makamba, in the south, home visits alone caught up at least 15 children.

“Religious leaders deliver the right messages and direct families to the right places,” said Dr. Chantal Bigendako, a field coordinator for the network.

The money behind work like this is thinner than it was. Gavi set out to raise $11.9 billion for 2026 through 2030 and came up about $2 billion short, largely because the U.S. withdrew its pledge in 2025. In July, the administration said it would release $600 million Congress had already set aside. Gavi has estimated that losing funding could leave 75 million children without routine vaccinations over five years and lead to more than 1.2 million child deaths.

“Every trade-off we make will have an impact on children’s lives,” Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar wrote in January.

TAKE ACTION

Compassion International provides vaccines, including measles, pertussis and diphtheria shots, for children in its programs through its vaccinations gift. World Vision’s Child Health and Nutrition Fund pays for vaccinations, vitamin supplements and deworming for children. UNICEF USA’s measles vaccine gift helps reach children who missed out. And pray for Pastor Désiré Nyandwi and the girl who ran to his church in Mabanda, for Jeanine Misago and the health workers knocking on doors in Cankuzo and Makamba, and for the 13.5 million children still waiting on their first vaccine.