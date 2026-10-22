It Costs the Average American an Hour of Work to Buy 10 Staple Groceries. In Some Countries, It Takes More Than 19 Days

Ten basic foods now cost more than a week of work in 11 of the 56 countries surveyed in a new Price Shocks report from World Vision, and nine of those 11 are in Sub-Saharan Africa. In Sudan, buying them takes 19.3 eight-hour workdays. In Myanmar, 10.1, and in Haiti, 9.5. In the Central African Republic, buying them takes 30.1 days. In the U.S., it takes an hour.

Between November 2025 and May 2026, researchers priced the same ten foods at local markets, shops and supermarkets: a kilogram each of bananas, rice, wheat flour, sugar, maize and tomatoes, a dozen eggs, a liter of cooking oil, a liter of milk and one raw chicken. They then compared the cost of those ten foods with each country’s average income per person, adjusted for purchasing power, to work out how many hours of work it takes to afford them. That is a national average, not a minimum wage, so a lower-paid worker would need even longer.

Average income can hide inequality and may overstate what the poorest families can buy. Four countries with active conflict or collapsed institutions, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Syria and Venezuela, were left out of the hours analysis because there was no income data to compare, so the survey found bad situations but misses the worst ones.

Sudan shows how hard a conflict zone is to measure. The survey recorded the Sudanese price of the ten foods getting 36 percent cheaper than in 2024, yet the report says famine was present in parts of the country in 2025 and 2026, and Sudan is still one of the least affordable places in the study.

The report also profiles families living with the numbers.

Khin, 45, earns money ironing and washing clothes in Myanmar’s Yangon Region. Her husband can’t work because of poor health, and they have eight children. “There are days when my children eat rice with only oil and salt,” she is quoted as saying. “This is no longer occasional; it has become a daily reality.”

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She says her twins are becoming malnourished and having digestive issues. Her 12-year-old daughter, Chit, told the report’s authors that fish and chicken have given way to spinach, tea leaf salad and fermented fish sauce.

In Hinche, Haiti, Cherlande runs a market stall that pays for her children’s school, their clothes and the family’s food, and she says she has no other income. A cup of rice that cost 20 or 25 gourdes now costs 50, she says, and a small packet of spaghetti has gone from 50 gourdes to 100. “You can’t afford to eat meat every day,” she said.

In 2025, an estimated 35.5 million children were acutely malnourished worldwide, nearly 10 million of them severely, according to the Global Report on Food Crises figures the report cites. Malnutrition can damage a child’s physical and cognitive development and weaken immunity, and the effects can last into adulthood.

The report asks governments, donors and businesses to protect children’s access to food during crises, expand school meals and social protection, and invest in local food systems. Compassion International works on the same problem from another angle, and says it provides children living in poverty with care that includes meals, tutoring and medical care.

TAKE ACTION

Read the full report, pass it to someone who has never thought about groceries in terms of days of work, and pray for the families behind the numbers.