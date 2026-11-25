About 5.5 million Americans have lost their SNAP benefits since last July. This Thanksgiving week, more of them are turning to food pantries, and many of those pantries are run by churches and ministries.

The cuts came through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which tightened eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, ended some exemptions from its work requirements and shifted new costs onto states, according to a new Stateline report. NPR reports about 1.5 million children are among those who lost benefits. And earlier this month, the Trump administration proposed rule changes that would cut eligibility for another 6.3 million people.

Food banks took a separate hit. The U.S. Department of Agriculture cut $500 million that had already been set aside for The Emergency Food Assistance Program, which stocks food banks across the country. That leaves what Stateline calls “the nation’s patchwork of churches, food banks and nonprofits” to cover the gap.

In Louisville, Kentucky, United Crescent Hill Ministries runs a food pantry supported by local churches, businesses and individuals. It now serves about 50 people a day, four times as many as last year.

“Everybody’s struggling. People who were not struggling a year ago are in a different space, just because of the rising costs,” associate director Courtney Goff told Stateline.

Goff said the food disappears almost as fast as volunteers can stock it.

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“You have people who maybe they make enough money to pay their rent, but rent is so high that that means they don’t have money for groceries or they don’t have money for gas,” she said. “And so they’re picking what is the most vital in that moment, and then trying to scramble together for the rest of it.”

In Kansas City, Kansas, Cross-Lines Community Outreach, started by a group of ministers in 1963, runs a pantry set up like a small grocery store. It serves about 1,900 families a month, 35% more than last year. The ground beef it used to hand out every month now costs too much, so it buys ground turkey or chicken when the price is low enough.

“Daily, we have to turn people away,” executive director Susila Jones said.

Arizona has been hit hardest. About 450,000 people there lost SNAP between July 2025 and July 2026, a drop of more than half. And pantry directors say the grocery prices squeezing families are squeezing their regular donors, too.

For anyone looking to help this week, Feeding America’s food bank locator lists the food bank serving every county in the country, along with the church and community pantries it supplies. Most need volunteers, food and cash, especially now.

Two days before Thanksgiving, the line at Cross-Lines’ check-in counter was still growing.