This Sunday, the Global Church Will Pray for 388 Million Christians Facing High Levels of Persecution

Congregations around the world will set aside Sunday, Nov. 1 for the International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church, and this year Open Doors, the Christian ministry that tracks persecution, is asking them to start with Syria.

Its 2026 World Watch List moved Syria from 18th place to sixth, a 12-point jump in its score and the largest in the top 10. Open Doors says Syria is now at its most dangerous for Christians since the Islamic State group occupied significant parts of the country.

About 300,000 Christians live in Syria. Since the fall of the Assad government in December 2024, the country has been mostly controlled by forces led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, an Islamic extremist group with roots in al-Qaeda. The group has made overtures toward moderation and held talks with representatives of Syria’s traditional Christian communities, but it is too soon to know what will come of the new leadership. Widespread instability has produced deadly clashes that have affected Druze and Alawites in particular, with Christians caught in the crossfire, and Islamic State attacks have resumed, including the deadly attack on a church in Damascus in June 2025.

“The trauma of what happened hit us all hard,” said “Mourad,” who is responsible for the work of Open Doors’ local partner in Syria. “We thought getting rid of the previous regime would give us some sense of freedom, yet it seems there are still people who only believe in killing.”

The interim Syrian constitution adopted in March 2025 makes Islamic law the main source of legislation, and it offers insufficient protection for religious minorities. Pressure on Christians is greatest in Damascus and Aleppo, while the northeast is generally safer.

The World Watch List ranks the 50 countries where Christians face the most extreme persecution, using a points system built on data from experts on the ground in 100 countries. North Korea is first with a score of 97 out of 100, followed by Somalia, Yemen, Sudan and Eritrea. Syria is sixth with 90, ahead of Nigeria, Pakistan, Libya and Iran. Open Doors counts more than 388 million Christians worldwide facing high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith, about one in seven, and in the top 50 countries alone, more than 315 million face very high or extreme persecution. In its 2026 report it recorded 4,849 Christians killed, 4,712 detained and 3,632 churches and Christian properties attacked.

For more than 1,600 years Christians have set aside early November to remember believers who suffered for their faith. Open Doors’ free toolkit for churches and small groups includes guided prayer points, videos, sermon material and social images, and this year’s focus is the Middle East, beginning with Syria.

Open Doors’ prayer points for Syria ask for three things: that believers would lean on God as their “Rock eternal” (Isaiah 26:4), that converts from Islam would find love and fellowship even when family and friends reject them, and that the victims of the Damascus church attack would feel God’s closeness.