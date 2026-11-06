Want to Help Fight Poverty? Here Are Five Ways to Start

In the mid-2000s, Ate Tina was working long hours at a factory in the Philippines and supporting her household alone. Ate is Tagalog for older sister, and it’s a title of respect. Seven months after her wedding, her husband developed a serious medical condition, which made her the only breadwinner. When she became pregnant, the factory’s demands stayed the same. “I ended up giving birth at home because I wasn’t allowed to leave work,” she recalls.

Two months after her daughter was born, she was back on the factory floor and her daughter was in the care of others. Tina began to notice changes in her daughter’s behavior that worried her. She says she prayed in desperation for a livelihood that would let her provide for her family and be present with them.

In 2008, she connected with the Center for Community Transformation, a partner of HOPE International in the Philippines. Her first loan was $80. She repaid it, kept meeting with staff and fellow borrowers, and by her third loan, $800, she bought three sewing machines and rented an apartment to start a sewing business. “Because of that trust, I was able to start a business I can call my own,” she says of the organization that lent to her.

The business has since grown into an online clothing company with around 70 employees. Tina trains them, encourages them to save and points them toward the same support she found.

The loan mattered. So did the parts of her story that cost nothing: people who trusted her, a group of borrowers who met with her, a prayer life she kept returning to and a skill she kept sharpening. If your budget has no room for a monthly gift, that list is still within reach. Here are five places to start:

Watch the way you talk about poverty.

Poverty is more than a shortage of money. Material need is real, and it sits inside a larger brokenness that reaches into relationships, communities and a person’s sense of who they are.

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Talking about poverty that way changes who is in the story. Everyone knows what a broken relationship feels like, so the distance between you and the person asking for help on the corner gets shorter. You make eye contact instead of looking away. You ask a name. You find out what the person actually needs before you decide what to offer.

Protect the dignity of the people you want to help.

Tina put the turning point in terms of trust. The lender believed she would repay, and she did, and the business that followed was hers. That makes a useful test for any help you offer: does it treat a person as someone with ideas and work of their own, or as someone to be rescued?

Giving things away freely is the right call in a crisis. Outside a crisis, it can turn people into recipients in their own community. The better question is how to meet someone’s needs as a whole person while protecting their dignity.

Do your job well.

You don’t have to work for a nonprofit to fight poverty at work. Vocation is one of the main ways Christians answer the call to love their neighbors, which means many of us are already doing some of that work without noticing. Tina’s sewing business now supports around 70 employees, which is vocation doing exactly this.

A barista pours coffee grown by farmers in developing countries. Someone in telecommunications works in an industry that provides cell-phone access in impoverished nations. A worker on an oil field produces fuel that keeps a stranger warm at night. A recruiter connects a person to a job that person badly needs. Pray about where you’ve been placed, do the work well, and think of it as a way to serve people you will probably never meet.

Spend your time where the need already is.

Poverty has an address close to home, too. Food pantries, tutoring programs and church benevolence ministries run on volunteers, and they tend to need people who show up on a schedule. A standing weeknight shift usually builds more trust than a one-time service day, because the people on the other side get to know your name as well.

If you have a skill, offer that. Résumé help, rides to appointments, sorting through tax paperwork and reading over a lease are things people with little money tend to go without. None of it requires a budget, and all of it treats the person in front of you as a neighbor.

Learn from the people already doing the work.

Heifer International says it has helped more than 60 million families rise out of hunger and poverty since 1944, working with smallholder farmers, especially women, to build businesses that feed their families and earn income. HOPE offers a free e-book, Created to Flourish, on how it thinks about fighting poverty. Both start with people who have spent decades at this work, and neither costs a dollar to read.

Read what HOPE International and Heifer International are doing, pass it along to the friend who has wondered the same thing, and pray for Tina, her employees and the families across the Philippines and the other places these groups serve.