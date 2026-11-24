At some point this week, somebody at a Thanksgiving table is going to get asked when they’re finally moving out. If that somebody is you, here’s a number to bring to dinner.

A record 25.2 million Americans ages 18 to 34 lived with their parents in 2025, according to a new report from Realtor.com. That’s 33%, about one in three young adults, just under the 2020 pandemic peak of 33.6%.

Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said a growing number of young adults “don’t have far to travel because they’re already living with mom or dad, which says a lot about housing affordability and opportunity.”

Where you live makes a big difference. New York leads the country, with 41.3% of young adults living with their parents. Philadelphia and Miami come next at 38.6%, followed by Baltimore at 38.5% and Houston at 38.2%. In Los Angeles, more than one in five adults ages 30 to 34 live at home, nearly twice the national rate for that age group.

The fastest growth is in places that used to be easier to launch from. Las Vegas jumped 4.4 percentage points from the pandemic years to 31.3%, after home prices there rose 62.7% since 2019. San Francisco and San Jose climbed 4.3 and 3.9 points. In the South, the share has risen from 26.6% in 2000 to 32.3%, and the Midwest just hit a record 14.8% among 25- to 34-year-olds.

“The pattern of young adults at home has spread beyond the most expensive markets,” Hale said, “with the share rising most in parts of the South and West, including some that have traditionally supported an earlier launch.”

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The at-home crowd is also getting older. Most are 18 to 24, but 25- to 34-year-olds make up a growing share, reaching 32.6% of young adults living with parents in the West.

So the math has changed, even if your aunt’s questions haven’t. Living at home at 27 says a lot more about rent than about you.

Hale’s bigger worry is what the delay costs. “As young people adapt to high housing costs, they are delaying homeownership and the wealth creation that comes with it,” she said.

For now, the commute to Thanksgiving is a walk down the hall. Pass the rolls. You know where they are.