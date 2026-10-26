Can You Build Wealth and Still Follow Jesus? Yes, But Define ‘Enough’ First.

The first decent paycheck can come with an unexpected side of guilt.

Maybe your salary no longer starts with a 4, or your savings finally hit a number that once sounded rich. The relief is real. So is the question: Am I allowed to want more?

For Christians raised to view wealth with suspicion, professional success can feel surprisingly complicated. The paychecks get bigger, but the question of what faithful ambition looks like often goes unanswered.

Paige Whitaker thinks the question is worth asking, and that the guilt is pointed at the wrong thing. “I don’t believe wealth and purpose are competing pursuits,” says Whitaker, brand growth and partnerships manager at 316 Financial, a faith-forward bank. “Throughout Scripture, we see faithful people who were blessed with significant resources. The real question is whether we own our money or our money owns us.”

Abraham was rich. So were Job, Lydia and Joseph of Arimathea. Scripture doesn’t treat having money and worshiping it as the same thing. Jesus put it plainly: you just can’t serve two.

“Wealth becomes dangerous when it becomes our identity, our measure of success, or the thing we rely on most,” Whitaker says.

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Define “enough” before you get there

One practical move: Define enough before your income makes it easy to keep moving the goalposts.

“Purpose acts as a guardrail,” Whitaker says. “It helps us define ‘enough’ and reminds us why we’re pursuing financial success in the first place. Without purpose, it’s easy to spend a lifetime chasing bigger numbers while missing what truly matters.”

Write it down. A number for the emergency fund. A lifestyle line you won’t cross even when you could. A giving percentage that goes up with your income instead of down. The point is to make the decision once, on purpose, so you’re not renegotiating it with yourself every time a bonus hits.

Ask a different set of questions

Building wealth with purpose, Whitaker says, starts by changing the questions. Instead of “how do I get more,” ask what the money is for. She points to serving others, providing for family, supporting churches and investing in communities and causes that matter.

Run your own money through it. What does your current budget say you care about? If the honest answer is DoorDash and a car payment, that’s data, and now you know what to change.

When the increase comes

Markeia Johnson leads the Financial Stewardship Committee at 316 Financial, and she gets specific about what to do when the raise actually lands.

“When financial increase comes, our response should be guided by prayer and purpose rather than increased spending,” she says. “Additional resources can be used to reduce debt, build savings, invest for the future, support ministry and help those in need.”

Notice what’s missing: “upgrade everything.” Lifestyle creep is the quiet way money takes over. Every raise gets absorbed, enough keeps moving, and ten years in you make three times what you did and feel exactly as stretched.

“Having the means to make a purchase does not always make it the right decision,” Johnson says.

Money as a tool

Both return to Matthew 6:33, where Jesus tells His followers to seek God’s kingdom first. “When we seek God’s Kingdom first, money becomes a tool for stewardship rather than a source of security or identity,” Johnson says. “True prosperity is measured not by how much we possess, but by how faithfully we use what God has entrusted to us.”

“Money is a tool, not a destination,” Whitaker says. “Wealth is valuable because of what it enables us to do, not because of what it says about us.”

Build wealth. Negotiate the raise. Learn how a Roth IRA works. But decide what the money is for before it starts making those decisions for you.

“Wealth is a wonderful servant but a terrible master,” Whitaker says. “The goal isn’t simply to build more wealth. The goal is to use what God has entrusted to us to make a meaningful impact.”

This article is presented in partnership with 316 Financial, a faith-forward bank that gives 10 percent of its profits to ministries. Learn more at Bank316.com.