Financial Anxiety Doesn’t Care How Much You Make

The paycheck lands. The balance goes up. The knot in your stomach doesn’t move.

If that’s your Friday, you’ve got company. In The Motley Fool’s 2026 Financial Anxiety and Mental Health Survey, 52 percent of American millennials rated their money stress as high or extremely high. More than a third said they feel it five or more days a week. Half said it has wrecked their sleep, and 45 percent said it fed into anxiety, depression or another diagnosis.

Here’s the number that should get your attention, though. Among people earning more than $100,000 a year, 38 percent still described their stress as high. The raise didn’t fix it.

“Financial anxiety exists at every income level,” says Paige Whitaker, brand growth and partnerships manager at 316 Financial, a faith-forward bank. “Some people are anxious because they don’t have enough. Others are anxious because they’re afraid of losing what they have. More money alone doesn’t always solve the problem.”

What It’s Actually Costing You

Money stress rarely stays in the bank app. It shows up as the 2 a.m. ceiling stare, the snippy text about the Venmo request, the job you keep because leaving feels like jumping without a net. The survey put numbers on it: 41 percent said financial stress has made it harder to enjoy daily life, 37 percent reported physical symptoms like headaches and fatigue, and 22 percent skipped a doctor or dentist appointment because of the cost.

A third of people also said they’re uncomfortable talking about any of it with friends or family. So the thing eating at you is also the thing you’re carrying alone.

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“Financial anxiety is about far more than dollars and cents,” Whitaker says. “It impacts our relationships, our health, our decision-making, and even our spiritual lives. When we’re constantly worrying about money, it’s difficult to experience the peace that God intends for us.”

Fear Is a Bad Lens

Whitaker’s read on why it hits so hard comes down to uncertainty. “We want guarantees about the future, but life rarely works that way,” she says. “The challenge is that when fear becomes our primary lens, we begin making decisions based on panic instead of wisdom.”

Panic decisions look like not opening the bill because you already know it’s bad. Putting the whole emergency on a card and dealing with it later. Saying yes to the side gig you hate because saying no felt reckless. None of those are dumb. They’re what a scared brain does. The trouble is that fear is a terrible financial planner, and its decisions compound.

The Part Where Faith Comes In

Christians have a complicated relationship with this one. We know the verses. Philippians 4:6-7, don’t be anxious about anything. 1 Peter 5:7, cast your anxiety on him because he cares for you. And then we feel guilty for being anxious anyway, which just adds a layer.

Markeia Johnson, who leads the Financial Stewardship Committee at 316 Financial, says those passages are an invitation, and they come with a catch people miss. “These Scriptures assure us that we don’t have to carry financial burdens alone,” she says. “Trusting God does not mean neglecting financial responsibility. Wise stewardship, budgeting and planning remain important, but faith allows us to rely on God’s wisdom rather than fear.”

Read that twice. Trusting God and keeping a budget go together. One deals with the fear. The other deals with the facts.

Three Moves That Actually Help

Name the specific fear. “I’m bad with money” is a mood. “If my car dies I have $400 and no plan” is a problem, and problems can be worked. Write the worst case down. Most of the time it’s survivable, and seeing it on paper takes some of the charge out.

Do the boring thing anyway. A budget is a fear-reduction tool. Knowing the number is almost always less stressful than guessing the number, even when the number is bad. Automate what you can so you’re not re-deciding every month.

Separate your security from your net worth. This is the faith move, and it’s the one money can’t do for you. “By choosing prayer over panic and trusting God through uncertainty, we can experience peace that is rooted not in our circumstances, but in His presence and provision,” Johnson says.

None of that makes the bill smaller. It changes who’s making your decisions.

“Financial anxiety doesn’t just drain our wallets. It drains our peace,” Whitaker says. “When we place our ultimate security in money, we’ll never feel like we have enough. When we place our trust in God, we can pursue financial health without being consumed by fear.”

This article is presented in partnership with 316 Financial, a faith-forward bank that gives 10 percent of its profits to ministries. Learn more at Bank316.com.