Gallup: Americans Under 30 Rate Their Lives 20 Points Lower Than They Did in 2010

A 25-year-old in 2026 is starting adult life in worse shape than a 25-year-old in 2010, at least by their own account.

Gallup’s newest wellbeing report finds that 44% of U.S. adults ages 18 to 29 are “thriving” so far this year, down from a high of 64% in 2010. Gallup counts someone as thriving if they rate their current life a 7 or higher on a zero-to-10 ladder and expect to rate their life an 8 or higher five years from now.

Most of the drop came recently. About two-thirds of the total decline has happened since 2019.

Gallup is careful about causes, saying a set of factors “may explain” the decline among young adults. It points to a rise in depression, weaker close relationships, less daily enjoyment and less feeling active and productive each day. It also lists lower satisfaction with living standards, with leaders who create enthusiasm about the future and with progress toward personal goals. Among adults 30 to 44, it says the share currently having or being treated for depression is up 15 points since 2019, to 37%.

Beyond those measures, Gallup names loneliness, which it says has been particularly acute among younger men, along with housing affordability and fear of losing jobs to AI. About half of adults 18 to 49 doubt Medicare and Social Security will be available in 10 years, far more than other age groups. Just 14% of adults 18 to 34 say they are “extremely proud” to be American, down 10 points since 2025.

The numbers follow people as they age. Adults now 34 to 46 are at 46%, compared with 64% when they were the 18-to-29 group in 2010, so their ratings fell as they got older while the young adults behind them are starting from a lower place. Adults 30 to 44 are at 45%, down from a high of 62% in 2016 and 2017. Adults 45 to 64 are at 46%, which matches their low from 2008.

The estimates come from three Gallup Panel surveys in February, May and August 2026 with 15,156 U.S. adults in total.