Carl and Laura Lentz on Five Years of Public Judgment: ‘You Can’t Not See God Through Our Story’

Five years ago, Laura Lentz had more advice than she wanted. People who had never met her were telling her what to do about her husband, her marriage and her future. “Getting all these opinions and judgments from the outside when no one really knows what’s going on,” she says. “Only the people that are in this know what it takes.”

In November 2020, Hillsong founder Brian Houston told staff that Carl Lentz was out at the church’s Manhattan campus, citing breaches of trust. An extramarital affair had come to light. Laura, who had done nothing to land in that spotlight, found herself in it anyway.

This month the two of them released a book, Overcoming Infidelity: 10 Conversations To Help Heal the Hurt, and the couple sat down with us to talk about how they got from there to here.

“I struggled with a lot of anxiety and just struggling with the opinions of others,” Laura says. “I had to really make sure that didn’t get in here and just remind myself that this is what matters and only we know what’s going on. Lots of therapy has been great. And Jesus, of course, helping through this.”

The criticism hasn’t ended, but she says it has changed.

“Now I find that’s really gotten quite silent. I think the fruit of our relationship and the fruit of our kids’ lives and where we are now and even writing the book, like you can’t not see God through our story. You can’t not see the miracle through our story.”

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She is clear about what the book is not. “We’re not out here promoting the book like we’re out to save marriages,” she says. “It’s about me healing, him healing and seeing where that takes us.”

The Secrets That Started Small

Asked what signs a young married couple should watch for, both of them go to the same place: secrets. “It’s not just big secrets, it’s like the little things,” Laura says. “If you can’t be honest or you’re hiding things from your spouse, those are dangerous and they just compound.”

She remembers praying in the weeks before everything surfaced. “I don’t know what it is, but God, you’ve got to get this, just get it out.”

Carl says the distance did not begin with the affair. “You don’t start keeping secrets about cheating. You start keeping secrets about fear.”

He describes deciding what his wife could handle and keeping the pressure to himself. “It’s when I made the decisions for her on what she was capable of holding,” he says. “Then you stack them and you stack them. By the time you get to the horrific stuff, you’ve already got a pattern of hiding stuff.”

What he tells young men now is blunt: get used to being vulnerable with your wife. “It turns out it’s very attractive.”

He also rejects the idea that pastors have nobody to tell. “If anybody ever says ‘I didn’t have anybody to be open with,’ I lovingly say I don’t believe you. You chose to not tell anybody.”

He says that if he had called Houston on a bad day, he would have been flown out to help. “I did not call. I was not honest. That’s on me.”

What Staying Actually Looked Like

People tell the spouse who stays that she is brave. Laura is not sure that’s the right word.

“It’s so hard to stay, it’s so hard to go,” she says. “Yes, I was brave, I guess, but I was also taking a risk.”

She says she would never tell someone to stay in an adulterous relationship, and that she herself saw evidence of change before she did. “There’s gotta be evidence of things that are changing for you to stay and he’s gotta be doing his work.”

She describes the early days in small units of time. “We literally went one day at a time. I would wake up and go, okay, I can do today. And that was it.”

Carl, a basketball fan, says she has learned the language for it. “Every day, I’m on a one-day contract. That’s an upgrade from a two-hour contract that I was on for quite a long time.”

The marriage that came out of that, Laura says, is not the one they had before. “Marriage 2.0 is like so much deeper. Our marriage was fine, but it wasn’t like it is now.”

Carl is careful to say it isn’t easy. Some days are easier than others, he says, but it never comes with a day off mentally for her. His pitch for anyone attempting it is about as unglamorous as it gets. “Here’s our hobby. We’re gonna build back something beautiful with our broken pieces together. It’s not a very sexy offer.”

When asked how it affected their kids, Carl starts with a warning to himself. “I’m gonna keep it together,” he says.

The book includes conversations the family has had with their kids, because children who aren’t told what happened “will create their own narrative.” That is how you get young men who marry “going, I’m gonna cheat like dad did,” he says, or women who marry convinced betrayal is just a matter of time.

He tells a story about their daughter, who is 22. A few months ago she called with a rehearsed sentence. “Dad, I want you to know I’m very angry at you, and I will be talking more about it.” He says he was grateful for the work he’d done, because he would not have been able to hold that call without it.

Six years on, he says, she processed some of it late, because she went into caretaker mode the day he told her. “There’s not one conversation you have with your child about what you’ve done. It’s one conversation to begin a million more.”

The last question was for the skeptics who see all of this as a comeback tour. “If I didn’t want you to judge me harshly, I shouldn’t have done what I’ve done,” he says. “I don’t have the energy or the capacity to defend anymore.”

He says there is no comeback because he doesn’t know what he would be coming back to. Asked about ministry, he reached for an analogy: a surgeon who harmed a patient while drunk can perhaps operate again, but has to tell people where he’s been. “I’ve got no designs, no comeback tour. I never wanted to be a preacher in the first place.”

Carl says the story is also meant for anyone who has been humiliated and is sitting on a dream.

“We understand humiliation,” he says. “And here we are. We’re still alive. We’re still serving Jesus.”

Watch the full conversation here: