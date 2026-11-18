Every family has a list of things you don’t bring up at Thanksgiving. Politics, obviously. Your cousin’s ex. Whatever happened with Uncle Rick’s boat.

For a lot of us, there’s a newer item on that list, and it’s an awkward one, because it used to be the thing everybody at the table had in common: God.

Maybe nobody announced anything. You just stopped going to the church you grew up in, and the one you go to now has a woman preaching some Sundays, or a liturgy, or a pastor who talks about immigration in a way your dad would call “woke.”

Maybe you quietly read your way out of the end-times charts you grew up with. You still love Jesus. You just don’t talk about Him at the kitchen table the way you used to, because the last time you tried, it turned into a 40-minute debate about Romans 13.

Listen, nobody is saying you have to fix your family’s theology before the turkey comes out. But it helps to know you’re far from the only one sitting on this.

Pew Research Center’s 2025 Religious Landscape Study found that 35% of U.S. adults now have a different religious identity than the one they were raised with, and 21.9% of American adults are former Christians. Those are the people who changed labels entirely. The number doesn’t count everyone who stayed Christian and still ended up somewhere Mom and Dad never planned for.

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That group has it weird. Walking away from the faith at least gets you one big, terrible conversation. Disagreeing inside it gets you a hundred tiny ones: the sigh when you mention your church, the sermon link forwarded with no comment, the “Well, we’ll be praying for you” that somehow lands like a parking ticket.

So what actually helps?

Start by assuming they care, because they almost certainly do. Most parents spend 18 years hoping their kids keep the faith they handed them, and when they see you holding it differently, the fear tends to come out sideways, as criticism or control. That doesn’t make every comment fair. It does mean a lot of what sounds like judgment is closer to “I’m scared I lost something.”

Then hold your own conclusions a little more loosely than you’d like to. Think back to what you were absolutely sure of five years ago. Some of what you believe now will deepen, and some of it will shift again. You can be convinced and still be learning, including from the people who taught you to pray in the first place.

Pick your moments at the table, too. James compared the tongue to the small spark that sets a whole forest on fire (James 3:5), and he never had to survive a family group chat. Some comments can just go unanswered. Sometimes the grown-up move is to refill everyone’s drinks and take a lap around the block.

When you do want the real conversation, set it up on purpose: a walk, a coffee, anywhere without six cousins listening. Start with what you still share. Tell them what your faith looks like now and why it matters to you before you get anywhere near what you think they got wrong. Then ask them something. A lot of parents have never once been asked how their own faith changed after they had kids, lost a job or buried a parent. You might find out they’ve wrestled more than you knew.

You don’t have to end up agreeing. “Honor your father and your mother” (Exodus 20:12) was never a promise that you would. And when a lawyer asked Jesus “who is my neighbor?” (Luke 10:29), Jesus told a story where the hero was a Samaritan, a man whose people disagreed with His audience about where and how to worship God. He’s the one who stopped on the road.

Your family might be the hardest place to live that out, and it’s also the first place. Show up with a love that doesn’t wait for everybody to agree, even if God stays on the do-not-discuss list for one more Thanksgiving.