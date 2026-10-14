3 Myths You Might Be Believing About Anxiety

Research shows that 15 to 20 percent of people have an innate sensitivity that makes them highly discerning, deeply feeling and uniquely attuned to the world. They’re called highly sensitive people, or HSPs, a term from Elaine Aron’s book The Highly Sensitive Person.

Some of us highly sensitive Christians struggle with anxiety. I’ve had it my whole life and didn’t know it. Only after an intentional season of counseling and personal growth did I begin to dispel some of the myths about anxiety and understand it better. Here are three.

Myth #1: Anxiety is always bad

Anxiety is simply our natural response to a stressful situation, and there is good anxiety and bad anxiety. God made us with the self-protective responses of fight, flight, freeze or fawn. Good anxiety is our God-designed sympathetic nervous system saying, “Something’s happening! Wake up and get ready!”

In this imperfect world, though, God’s good gifts don’t always operate as planned. Bad anxiety limits our ability to live a normal, healthy life. Sometimes it turns on and doesn’t turn off, like when we’re still nervous about an event long after it ended. Other times it seems to come out of nowhere. During a hard season at work, I was at dinner with friends and didn’t realize how much anxiety I was carrying. As we started talking about our jobs, I could feel it building until I went into sensory overload. I was having an anxiety attack, and I had to step outside for some deep breathing.

Myth #2: You’ll feel better if you avoid what makes you anxious

Avoidance feeds anxiety. Our brains and bodies are always learning, mostly below the surface. Avoiding what makes us anxious trains the brain to keep being afraid. Doing what makes us anxious retrains the nervous system to stop associating it with fear, so the body starts to respond more positively.

Neuroscientists call this neuroplasticity, the brain’s capacity to rewire itself through experience. The specific process is habituation: repeated, non-threatening exposure gradually reduces a fear response. When I was a little boy, I panicked in the pool during a swim lesson, and my brain filed deep water under things to avoid. But through repeated lessons, my reaction changed from anxiety to calm.

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Think of something you used to fear that you aren’t afraid of anymore. One reason is that you started engaging instead of avoiding. We can acknowledge what makes us anxious and find ways to step slowly toward it.

Myth #3: The key to dealing with anxiety is asking God for certainty

Anxiety is an intolerance to uncertainty. We might handle uncertainty fine in some areas of life and be wrecked by it in others. Our natural response is to go get answers, but certainty rarely delivers on its promises. Even when we get it, the anxiety might remain.

The desire for certainty is part of wanting cognitive closure, the closing of doors in our minds that we want closed. Because highly sensitive people love to engage our minds, we have an especially strong desire for it. We like finishing the chapter or completing the Lego build. It’s also why we rewatch shows and movies: We know what’s going to happen. In a world full of uncertainty, seeking predictability is often an attempt to self-soothe.

One of the best skills to build is uncertainty tolerance: accepting unanswered questions, and letting other people’s unresolved opinions of us stay unresolved, by leaning into our natural appreciation of mystery as part of life with God.

Five habits that help

Don’t believe everything you think. We all have random, intrusive, even untrue thoughts. Tenderhearted people tend to embrace strong thoughts without checking them. Vet them first.

Observe your feelings before owning them. A strong feeling doesn’t always represent as much as it seems to. I may feel rejected, but that doesn’t mean I am. I started using this reminder years ago: My feelings are real, but they may not be true.

Blame your brain. Anxiety is a natural part of your body’s reaction to a perceived threat. Next time you get anxious, try saying, Okay, brain. What are you anxious about? We all carry responsibility for how we move forward, but highly sensitive people are quick to feel misplaced guilt. Give yourself a break.

Look for small moments of safety. Sensitive people are great problem solvers, which means we’re always looking for problems, and that can increase anxiety. Practice looking for the positives and for signs of God’s goodness. Philippians 4:8 says to think about “what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable . . . things that are excellent and worthy of praise.”

Get professional support. When was the last time you saw your doctor? Do you have a helpful Christian counselor? Are you open to medication or new treatment approaches? Spiritually discerning professionals in your corner are an important part of the work.

God wired us for deep thinking and deep feeling, and that’s a strength even when it’s draining. We can welcome our emotions as a gift from God without judgment, regulate by breathing deeply, and thank God for our deep feelings and the peace that can follow them.

Jason Cusick (DMin, Talbot) is the lead pastor of Journey of Faith, a multicampus church in Southern California, and the author of The Highly Sensitive Christian, from which this excerpt is adapted. Copyright © 2026 by Jason Cusick. Used by permission of InterVarsity Press.