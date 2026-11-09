Dr. Derwin Gray: Healing From Trauma Takes Both Jesus and a Good Counselor

Whenever the pilot announced the descent into San Antonio, Dr. Derwin Gray’s eye would start to twitch. This was in his twenties and early thirties, and the twitch lasted as long as he was home. He loves his family. He didn’t know what his body was doing.

San Antonio is also where he was sexually abused as a child, and where he saw violence growing up. Gray, a pastor and former NFL player who leads Transformation Church in South Carolina, now calls the twitch a trauma response. He wrote his new book, It’s Time to Heal, for people carrying the same kind of wound.

“Trauma is more than just something bad happened to you,” he says. “Trauma is something that happens in you, in your nervous system.” Home was the place where he had been abused and had seen domestic violence, and where he had been stopped by police. “So my body was on high alert,” he says. “It was going, ‘You’re going back into an unsafe environment.'”

Learning to answer that alarm took years. “I am safe in Christ,” he says he tells himself now. “I’m loved in Christ. I’m not that little child anymore. I can defend myself. I can protect myself.”

It took his teenage son to point out another one. A few years ago, the boy noticed that his father’s voice changed whenever he talked to his mother. Gray was patient with everyone else, but not with her. He asked for examples, and his son had plenty.

“You’re right,” Gray told him. “I think I’m reacting to a little boy that felt neglected. A little boy that wanted his mom and parents to come to a game.” That boy had been hurt that they seemed to show up only for NFL games. “I need to forgive that,” Gray says, “and that was a part of my healing process.”

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It is also what he means when he talks about advocating for yourself, which some church cultures hear as selfish. For Gray, it means going back and speaking to the six-year-old he was, who was abused by a 15-year-old boy. “I can say, ‘Derwin, that was not your fault,'” he says. “‘What happened to you was wrong, but that’s not the end of your story.'”

Jesus Created Counselors Too

Gray has little patience for the idea that therapy is a failure of faith. He has sat in coffee shops with people who walked away from Christianity after being told they didn’t really have depression.

“Depression is not a sign that you’ve sinned,” he says. “It’s a sign that we’re sick. We need a doctor. Jesus created medicine. Jesus created therapists. Jesus created counselors.”

In his telling, God most often heals through a clinical specialist or a counselor, and also through wise spiritual directors and medication. The theology he can’t abide is the opposite: “ugly and heinous theology that says if you don’t get better, it’s your fault.” The goal, he says, “is not to get better. The goal is to be with a loving God who wants to shepherd you in the process.”

What gets under his skin, he admits, is how selective the pray-it-away crowd can be. The same people, he notes, “go on an international missions trip, [and] they have Band-Aids all up and down their shoulders from getting immunization shots.”

“Sometimes we the Church are our own worst enemies,” he says. “The dark powers often do more damage to people from people in the church than outside of the church, because we have not had a healthy view of how God wants to heal our minds, how God wants to heal our bodies.”

The Pastor at the Door at 4 A.M.

Early in ministry, Gray was preaching about grace at a summer camp alongside another pastor, and teenagers spent hours confessing. Around four in the morning came a knock at his door. It was the other pastor, a man who had spoken at the biggest churches and written the books. He confessed that he was watching porn between services.

Gray listened for about an hour, then told him what he saw. “You think ministry success is gonna fix your broken heart,” he said. “And it hasn’t.” The man got angry. Gray, who says he’s 5’11” and 200-something pounds, held his ground. “You have idolatry. You think your ministry success is gonna fix your broken little boy heart. You need to take your heart to the Father.”

Gray sees the same pattern behind many pastoral blowups, whether affairs, money or deconstruction. “They genuinely come to Jesus, but then they stop and they think, ‘Okay, I can get better. I can fix myself,'” he says. “And God is going, ‘Come sit with me, come be with me. Let me get to those doors you’ve kept closed. Let me clean out that closet.'”

He thinks evangelicals reward the wrong things. “We don’t lift up holiness,” he says. “We lift up how many people come to your church, who are the celebrities that come to your church. We need to lift up how healthy are you.” He would like to see more interviews with leaders’ families and elders: “Are you really this person?” When a leader falls, he says, “it hurts people deeply.”

For someone who knows something is wrong but hasn’t named it yet, Gray’s advice for this week is simple. Find somewhere quiet and read Ephesians 1:3-14 and Ephesians 3:16-20, “over and over and over, because the love of God is what brings you out of hiding. And as you come out of hiding, God will say, ‘Okay, now that you’ve named it, let’s begin the journey of healing.'”

Watch our full interview with Dr. Derwin Gray: