I was about 32 and already had years of full-time ministry experience behind me. At a family gathering, my father’s brother, Uncle Emmett, speaking in front of a group, made reference to one of my sermons. However, he didn’t call it a sermon. He called it “a talk.” When he referred to my sermon as a talk, I felt like the depth of my ministry had been reduced to insignificant value.

Feeling defensive, I heard myself explaining all the hard work I had been doing with small groups, the progress being made in discipleship training, and how many lives I was changing, as if quoting a long list of successes would raise his opinion of my work. I was a grown man and a pastor, and I walked out that evening feeling about 15 years old.

It took me years to understand what actually happened in that room. It had very little to do with Uncle Emmett.

You may feel what I’m speaking about. You pay your own rent. You’re growing in your job, and the people around you would describe you as the successful one. It only takes one person’s demeaning remark around the table, and you’re explaining your value and decisions that you were at peace with an hour ago, in a voice you haven’t used since you were in high school.

There are plenty of us who have experienced this. In a YouGov survey for Grow Therapy in 2025, 36 percent of Americans said that family gatherings and relationship dynamics are among the things that weigh on them most at the end of the year.

Part of the reason is simple. Home is where you learned your first role, and families tend to hand it right back to you at the door. That’s what happened to me with Uncle Emmett.

RELEVANT This Week The best of RELEVANT, once a week. Faith, culture and the stories worth your time, in one free email. Email * Join 130,000 readers. Unsubscribe anytime. You’re in. Look for RELEVANT This Week in your inbox.

Maybe you’re the one who’s always known as the peacemaker, who smooths things over before anybody can raise their voice and things get out of hand. Or maybe you’re the one who always seems to mess things up. Or you could be the kid who always asks too many questions about God.

However, you’ve grown since then. The house hasn’t always noticed the maturity that has developed in you. It’s the same kitchen, the same jokes at your expense, and if we’re not careful, our younger self goes into action before our adult self gets to vote.

Often, this is just ordinary friction: a nickname that still stings, or being compared to your cousin who did everything right. Sometimes it’s much, much worse, and I’ll come back to that.

Sometimes what hurts the most is what you’re telling yourself afterward, lying on the air mattress in your old room at 11 at night. Maybe I haven’t changed at all. Everything I’ve worked so hard on this year, nobody noticed it. Maybe I haven’t grown.

Jesus understood what it was to be reduced at home. What he did next is part of what I want you to see.

Jesus went back to Nazareth, the town where he grew up, and taught in the synagogue. At first the people were amazed. Then they started placing him. “Isn’t this the carpenter? Isn’t this Mary’s son and the brother of James, Joseph, Judas and Simon? Aren’t his sisters here with us?” And they took offense at him (Mark 6:3, NIV).

Jesus answered them, “A prophet is not without honor except in his own town, among his relatives and in his own home” (Mark 6:4, NIV).

Nazareth’s problems were much larger than family awkwardness. They could not see who Jesus was. Still, it’s a little like an old uncle who sees you as a person with no value to offer. It’s common for people who have known you all of your life to have the hardest time seeing the person you have become.

And Nazareth’s opinion didn’t change who he was. Mark says Jesus “was amazed at their lack of faith,” and then he “went around teaching from village to village” (Mark 6:6, NIV).

What God has been doing in you doesn’t need your family’s recognition for it to be real. One bad, demeaning discussion around a kitchen table doesn’t get to grade your whole year.

How do you get through the holiday this year? Here are a few things to think about that should help. They won’t fix your family, but they might change how you walk back out the door.

Recognize your role before you arrive. On your drive over, name your role. “I’m the fixer.” “I’m the one who will stand tall and speak confidently to prove that I’m fine.” Once you can name the role, you don’t have to play it.

When I’ve been placed in these situations, I have found it safe to plan how long I’m going to stay and where I’m going to go afterward. In some cases, three days might be one day too many. It’s helpful to line up a friend you can text on short notice while you’re at the event. And plan to talk with someone when you get back to give them the play-by-play.

If you live at home, or can’t afford a hotel, you don’t get a clean exit, so build small ones into the day. A walk after dinner. A coffee run before anybody else is up.

Some of you aren’t dealing with awkward comments. You’re going back to a place where you were really hurt. Nothing in this article should push you into a room that isn’t safe. That kind of wound deserves more than a coping plan for one long weekend. Talk to a counselor or a pastor you trust. It’s okay to decide how much time you spend there. It’s also okay to decide not to go at all this year.

If you find that you snapped at your sibling over something small, you can apologize without deciding you haven’t grown up. Growth at home tends to show up in small ways, like answering the question about your job without defending yourself, or walking out to the porch for five minutes instead of trying to win the argument. I would have been so much better off had I not tried to defend myself against Uncle Emmett when he made his demeaning comment.

Whether you go home this year or keep your distance, you can take one step that reflects what God has been doing in you. Your family may notice. They may not. That step still matters.

And wherever you spend the holiday, you can walk in knowing whose you are.

Rodney D. Nielsen is Senior Pastor of East Valley Pentecostal Church in San Jose, California, with more than 30 years of ministry experience and the author of You Will Smile Again: How God Restores Joy After Deep Pain and Heartbreak. Drawing on his own experiences of heartbreak and restoration, he helps hurting people find hope in God and take practical steps toward healing. Learn more at RodneyDNielsen.com.