Ally Yost: Your Worth Was Never Up for Debate

For a long time, I thought my worth was something other people could give me—or take away. If someone chose me, loved me, complimented me, or told me I mattered, I felt valuable. If someone rejected me, betrayed me, or made me feel replaceable, I began to wonder what was wrong with me.

I didn’t realize how exhausting it was to live that way until I looked back at the patterns in my relationships. When trust was broken, I didn’t just grieve the relationship. I questioned myself. Was I not enough? Had I become boring? Was I somehow less lovable than the person someone chose instead? Rejection became more than a painful experience; it felt like evidence in a case against my worth.

I know I’m not the only person who has done this. Maybe you’ve stayed too long in a relationship because being chosen felt like proof that you mattered. Maybe you’ve replayed a conversation, a breakup, or someone’s silence, trying to figure out what you could have done differently. Or maybe you’ve built a version of yourself that seems confident on the outside but still needs constant reassurance that you’re enough.

It’s easy to let other people become the mirrors we use to see ourselves. The problem is that people are inconsistent. Their opinions change. Their attention shifts. Even someone who genuinely loves us can’t be responsible for defining us. When we build our identity on what other people think, we end up handing them a job they were never meant to do.

I learned this in a particularly public way when my social media presence began to grow. I could spend hours reading comments, taking in every word as if it had the authority to tell me who I was. Positive comments made me feel beautiful, important, and impactful. Then I’d scroll a little farther and find criticism, and suddenly I was questioning my appearance, my choices, and whether anything I was doing mattered at all. The same person could feel on top of the world one minute and completely torn down the next—all because of a stranger’s opinion.

Even praise can become an unstable foundation when we need it to tell us who we are. The issue wasn’t simply that some people were unkind. It was that I had given people’s reactions too much power over my identity. I was looking for a lasting answer in something that could change by the hour.

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At the time, I thought I needed to become more impressive, more secure, or more successful. But underneath all of that was a deeper question: Where could I find an identity that wouldn’t keep shifting? I had tried to find it in relationships, achievement, attention, and the approval of other people. None of those things could carry the weight I was placing on them.

My answer began to change when I encountered Jesus in a personal way. I had grown up around Christianity, but knowing about God and understanding His love for me were two different things. As I began to read the Bible and understand the gospel, I started to see that God’s love wasn’t a reward I had to earn by being good enough. It was a love He chose to give.

That truth challenged the way I understood worth. So much of the world’s logic tells us that love is something we earn: be attractive enough, successful enough, easy enough to love, and perhaps you’ll be chosen. But the gospel begins somewhere else. First John 4:19 says, “We love because he first loved us.” God’s love comes before our performance. I didn’t have to make myself worthy of His attention. Jesus had already shown me the depth of His love through His sacrifice.

This didn’t mean every insecurity disappeared overnight. I still had to notice how quickly I reached for approval and how easily criticism could take over my thoughts. But I was learning to ask a different question. Instead of asking, “What do they think of me?” I could ask, “What am I building my identity on?” Instead of treating rejection as a verdict, I could remember that another person’s decision did not have the authority to define my value.

That distinction matters because rejection is real, and it can hurt deeply. Faith doesn’t require us to pretend betrayal didn’t happen or that painful words don’t affect us. It gives us a place to stand while we face those things. When my identity is rooted in Christ, I can grieve what I’ve lost without making that loss the measure of who I am. I can acknowledge my mistakes without believing they are the whole story of me. I can receive correction without accepting condemnation as my identity.

First Corinthians 3:11 says that no foundation can be laid other than Jesus Christ. I’ve come to understand that as more than a theological idea; it’s an invitation to stop asking temporary things to provide permanent security. Relationships matter. Encouragement matters. It’s good to be loved by people and to celebrate the gifts God has given us. But those things were never meant to be the foundation beneath our worth.

If you’re struggling to believe you’re worthy of love, I don’t want to offer you a quick slogan or suggest that changing your thoughts is easy. I know how deeply rejection can settle into the way we see ourselves. But I hope you’ll consider where you learned to measure your worth—and whether that source has been trustworthy enough to hold it.

Someone leaving does not prove you are unlovable. Someone failing to recognize your value does not mean you have none. A cruel comment is not the final word on your beauty, character, or purpose. People can have opinions about you, and those opinions may affect you, but they do not have to define you.

My life began to change when I stopped asking the world to tell me who I was and started learning to receive my identity from the One who made me and loves me. I’m still growing in that truth. But I no longer believe my worth is up for a vote. It was never something I could secure by being chosen, and it isn’t something rejection can take away. In Jesus, I found a love I didn’t have to earn—and a foundation that doesn’t shift when someone else’s opinion does.

Ally Yost is the author of Love That Lasts (Penguin Random House / WaterBrook, Nov. 3, 2026).