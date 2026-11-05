Claire Rosinkranz Heard God at 11. Now She’s Learning to Hear Him Differently

Claire Rosinkranz is trying to describe what the last few years have felt like, and she keeps landing on the same word: momentum. Not the kind she chased. The kind that showed up on its own, at 16, and never fully let her catch up to it.

“It feels really good, honestly it’s kind of hard to understand how it feels at all,” she says backstage at a music festival. “When I was 16 I had a lot of crazy momentum, and I’ve been telling my team, I just didn’t realize anything that was happening. And so I still feel like I don’t know what’s happening. But I get to sing and dance.”

“Backyard Boy” turned a California teenager with a ukulele and a home studio into one of pop’s more unlikely breakouts, a song that racked up millions of TikTok recreations before she’d finished high school. Rosinkranz was already a lifer by then. She’d been writing songs since she was 8 and training as a ballerina before deciding, at 11, that music was the thing.

Now 22, with two albums behind her, she is still working out what it means to have built a career on momentum she never planned for.

“I gotta learn a lot of patience,” she says.

The success of that first song, she says, set her expectations in a way she’s been unwinding ever since.

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“I ended up getting a lot of success from that song, and so all I knew was success when it came to music,” she says. “So feeling that kind of ebb and flow has been a challenge.”

The deeper lesson has been separating who she is from what she makes. Someone in her life has been trying to drill it into her that her worth doesn’t live in her output.

“My identity is not in what I do, but in who I am,” she says. “That can be really hard when you get compliments and value from everything that you do in this world. I’m still learning that there’s a lot of ebbs and flows in this industry, and learning how to be in the middle of that.”

Being in the middle of things is a phrase she comes back to more than once, and it stretches past her career into how she talks about God. She grew up with a faith that felt less like a decision than a default setting.

“God was kind of in my nature,” she says. “Religion was a little bit more like taught to me.”

The distinction matters to her more now than it used to. She describes a recent conversation with her therapist in which she admitted she doesn’t hear God the way she once did, half expecting to be told something was wrong.

“I was like, I feel like I don’t hear God that much or in the way that I used to, and she was like, I actually don’t completely agree,” Rosinkranz says. “I think that you maybe just hear God differently. I really resonated with that.”

Lately, she’s been wondering whether the change is less about losing God’s voice than learning its new frequency.

“I’m really learning how to be in the middle of a lot of things, and being okay with being a little bit more fluid instead of having this really crazy concept of right and wrong,” she says. “I feel like I’m a little bit more black and white than I would like to acknowledge, and you can’t really have a lot of growth or change if you don’t.”

Her spiritual life shows up in practical, almost mundane ways. Yoga, horseback riding, long afternoons at the beach. She talks to God the way other people talk to a friend, and she asks for dreams, treating them as ground she can meditate from.

But the clearest version of the story lives in a memory she comes back to whenever she needs to remember why she’s doing any of this. She was 11, in the back of her cousin’s car, weighing a choice between two loves: ballet and music.

“I was sitting there and I was like, God, am I gonna do dance or music, because I was also very passionate about ballet,” she says. “I swear that I heard this other voice that wasn’t myself. That is the thing and the voice that has honestly carried me to where I am today.”

She went straight to her mother afterward.

“I heard God in a way that I haven’t heard before,” she remembers telling her. “It’s really cool to see everything that’s happened now, but I know it’s because of that moment.”

She doesn’t tell it like an origin myth. She grieves the girl in the back of that car as much as she credits her.

“I grieve my little self all the time,” she says. “I think that little kid version is the most true form of myself. It’s just really easy as you get older to separate yourself from yourself.”

When she feels that separation creeping in, or a situation spins past her control, she leans on a grounding technique her therapist taught her: naming everything she does know until the unknown stops feeling so large.

“I focus on all the things that I do know,” she says. “When I start going through all the things that I do know about said situation, it just regrounds me. I didn’t realize how much I’m like, oh my god, I don’t know what’s gonna happen. So I’m like, okay, no, I’m gonna sleep in my bed tonight. I know that’s gonna be over.”