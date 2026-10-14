Cory Asbury Ran From His Calling. His New Album Is Him Coming Home

Ten years ago, Cory Asbury stood in his driveway and almost walked away from the thing he was made to do.

He didn’t, not entirely. But close enough that the version of him who stayed and the version of him who left have spent the last decade arguing it out in public, one confusing headline at a time.

In 2018, “Reckless Love” became Billboard’s biggest Christian song of the year and later its No. 4 Christian song of the 2010s. Then he disappeared.

In 2023, he moved to Nashville and started making a country record. This past year, he toured arenas with Forrest Frank. Now he’s 40, and on Sept. 18 he released Outsing the Angels, his first worship album since the song that made him famous nearly broke him.

Asked to explain the whiplash, Asbury doesn’t flinch.

“That’s one very conflicted human,” he says. “That’s the wrestle with God. Nothing’s easy, and I’m one of the most hardheaded people I know, man. It takes so much for God to get through my thick skull sometimes.”

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He’d defend every version. Reckless Love guy, cabin-in-the-woods country guy, jaded guy cracking jokes about the church online, worship leader again.

“Each season was so visceral and real to me,” he says. “I was living those moments.”

To understand why he ran, you have to understand what “Reckless Love” actually did to him. The song took off in a way he never expected, and the exposure collided with something he wasn’t prepared for: pushback from inside the world that should have celebrated him. People in the Christian music industry told him the song’s language made him sound effeminate, that he’d written a “Jesus is my boyfriend” song. An industry he’d idealized his whole life turned out to be, in his words, not as clean as he thought.

“I’m seeing new things,” he says. “I’m not sure I like the stuff that I’m seeing. I’m not sure I want to be involved in this Christian music industry.”

So he pulled away. Not from Jesus, he’s careful to say, but from the machinery around him. He remembers his booking agent laying out the math: strike while the song is hot, book the arenas, sell the tickets, take the money. Something in him rebelled.

“This is not what I ever signed up for,” he says.

What he signed up for instead was a detour. He and his family moved toward country and Americana, and he wrote about his marriage and his kids instead of his experience with Jesus. He describes it less as abandoning faith and more as fleeing a system he’d grown to distrust, a church culture that runs like a business, where growth means bigger offerings and bigger offerings mean a bigger salary for the guy at the top.

“The business of church pissed me off,” he says. “We’re so focused on numbers, and we run it like the pastor’s the CEO.”

At home, though, his family kept doing what they’d always done: reading Scripture together, hosting friends for worship nights in the living room. He pushes back hard on any version of the story that has him losing his faith and finding it again.

“I’ve loved Jesus the entire time,” he says. “That narrative recently was garbage.”

It’s tempting to read the country years as a rebellion. Asbury frames them as something closer to detox, and he’s candid that the real problem was never the industry. It was him.

“They weren’t necessarily real issues,” he says. “It was me diagnosing things that I was seeing and going, I can’t be associated with that.”

He wanted to tear down every idol and correct every compromise, and when he couldn’t, he decided he couldn’t stay. He brings up Morgan Wallen tossing a chair off a rooftop bar as a useful contrast. Nobody expects Wallen to be a moral example, because Wallen never claimed to be a minister. Worship leaders don’t get that grace.

“He’s held to a different standard than the worship leaders and the pastors and the influential people inside that circle,” he says.

He’s also unsparing about what he sees as the industry’s instinct to protect momentum. He brings up Newsboys after allegations against former frontman Michael Tait became public.

“The money train locomotive was moving nice and fast, and no one wanted to abandon” it, he says. “They weren’t willing to give up influence and cash, so they just kept it going.”

Underneath the industry critique is a more personal story, and it starts long before 2018. Asbury was saved at 5. His mother’s faith was real and unforced, the kind that showed up quietly, reading her Bible on the couch at 2 a.m. while her teenage son stumbled in drunk. His relationship with his father was a different climate entirely, one Asbury describes as intense and harsh, full of yelling and cussing and the steady drip of being told he wasn’t enough.

“I was always scared of my dad,” he says.

The fear didn’t stay in the house. It followed him into how he pictured God.

“I just thought he was always pissed off at me,” Asbury says. “You’re not good enough, you’re not holy enough, you’re not stacking up. I saved you and then you live like an idiot, is basically how I always felt.”

What started to undo that image wasn’t a sermon. It was having a kid. Watching himself love a child unconditionally cracked something open.

“If that’s how I feel about this kid, then God must feel that way about me,” he says. “That began to redefine everything.”

The redefinition is slow, and it isn’t finished. Asbury still catches himself worried less that God is angry and more that he’s behind, missing it, somehow not doing enough.

“I feel like I’m missing Him,” he says. “I have to really search to find what He wants for me.”

No one pulled him out of the wilderness years by force. There was no pastor, no intervention, no gatekeeper. Asbury says he’s never really had that kind of leadership in his life, going back to his own father. What brought him back was closer to what happens to Hagar in Genesis, halfway back to Egypt, when God finds her and says, in effect: I saw everything that was done to you. Go back anyway.

“It doesn’t matter how far you run,” he says. “You have something to birth in that space. You have an inheritance in that space. Go back.”

Going back looked, first, like touring arenas with Forrest Frank, spotting him in the gym before shows and watching a friend get pulled into the same industry gravity that once nearly swallowed him. Eventually it looked like signing to BEC Recordings, not a traditional worship label, to release his first worship record since “Reckless Love.” The difference this time, Asbury says, is him, not the platform. He’s given up trying to fix the whole system.

“I divested myself of the need to fix it all,” he says. “Everything’s broken. Church is broken, people are broken. It’s overly idealistic of me to think that I can be the agent of change.”

He no longer needs the Christian music world to be pure before he’ll participate in it. He just wants to offer something honest into it and let God handle the rest.

Outsing the Angels is what that honesty sounds like on tape. Asbury describes it as split between big, anthemic worship built to be sung by a room full of strangers, and quieter, almost diary-like songs that were never written with a Sunday morning in mind. He’s unbothered by the tension. He points to “Reckless Love” itself as proof that formula was never the point. Nothing about that song’s structure, in his telling, was built for congregational singing, and it became one anyway. Same with John Mark McMillan’s “How He Loves,” a song built on strange, personal, even controversial imagery that somehow made it into churches worldwide.

“I want to write from the overflow of my heart and my experience with God,” he says. “I think those are the songs that translate best, whether they’re built for church or not.”

What he wanted most from this record was to recover something he’d lost somewhere in the middle of fame and burnout and running: the sheer excitement of worship as a teenager, before it dulled into routine.

“Let’s get back to what it was like as a kid, when you were just fired up to worship God,” he says.

He’s been listening to younger worship acts like Elevation Rhythm and SEU Worship for the same reason, chasing the energy he used to bring without thinking about it.

But the other audience Asbury is writing for isn’t in the room singing along. It’s the people who left. The ones a generation younger than him who watched pastors fall and quietly stepped back from church without stepping back from Jesus. He knows that posture intimately, because he lived it. His message to them has nothing to do with the church cleaning itself up. It’s that the church was never the point to begin with.

“He’s not those people,” Asbury says. “He’s Jesus. He’s completely different.”

A leader’s failure, he says, doesn’t cancel the invitation. Staying offended, staying online cataloging every scandal, only calcifies the wound.

“That’s poison to your heart,” he says. “You’ve gotta let God into those spaces.”

He’s not asking anyone to submit to the leadership that hurt them or pretend it didn’t happen. He’s asking them to put the offense down before it becomes who they are.

Asked what he’d tell himself standing in that driveway a decade ago, about to walk away, Asbury doesn’t hesitate.

“None of the time was wasted,” he says. “It’s all redemptive.”

He doesn’t want the detour edited out of the story. The country songs stay. So does the anger, the distance and the part where he thought leaving might be easier than coming back.

“Go through it with joy,” he says. “You’re gonna come out on the other side just fired up, and knowing you’re not perfect, and that’s okay.”