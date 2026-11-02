Inside Indie Tribe’s Plan to Disrupt Christian Hip-Hop

Somewhere in the middle of talking about Scripture, Indie Tribe starts arguing about how to describe someone getting kicked in the groin.

nobigdyl., Jon Keith, Mogli the Iceburg and DJ Mykael V are mid-sentence about the theological weight of community when the conversation collapses into a bit about their bandmate, Torey D’Shaun, who has stepped out and, per group tradition, is simply “in the bathroom.” The jokes runs a full minute before anyone remembers what they were talking about.

This is more or less Indie Tribe’s operating system: theology, friendship, music and dumb jokes occupying the same room. Their new album, Who Do You Say I Am?, works the same way.

They didn’t set out to make a concept record. nobigdyl., Jon Keith, Mogli and Mykael V have been a unit for years, joined more recently by D’Shaun, who folded into the group in 2024 in the middle of an album cycle. Their process has never looked like a studio session. It looks like a household.

“We live together and eat together, pray together, we do Bible studies, all that kind of stuff, and we make music for a week,” Jon Keith says.

They don’t start with a concept. They start with proximity, then look back at what they made and find the thread already running through it.

This article is part of RELEVANT Issue 118. Andrew Garfield, Montell Jordan, Madison Ryann Ward and more. Read it here.

“We kind of look at the range of the songs that we’re making,” Jon Keith says. “We’re like, ‘Okay, it kind of feels like God is moving this in a certain direction.’”

Who Do You Say I Am? happened that way. Written and recorded in December 2024 and released March 27 this year, it’s the first project to feature D’Shaun from the ground up, and the group says his arrival changed the chemistry entirely.

“This is really the first time to me that it feels like — I love our previous albums, but the way that this album has a heart and a story to it and a concept, it makes the other albums feel like mixtapes,” Jon Keith says. “This joint is easily the longest album we’ve done. It really feels like our first album album.”

The title eventually gave them the question holding the record together: What does it actually feel like to be the person history remembers as the villain?

“It’s the product of a lot of introspection that we’ve had,” Mogli says. “We’ve gone through the Bible together multiple times through different lenses, at different times in life when we’re going through different things.”

The goal wasn’t to defend bad behavior. It was to stop flattening biblical figures into cautionary tales and start reading them like people, asking how it feels to be the character everyone’s quick to condemn.

nobigdyl. pushes it further. The discomfort people feel toward Scripture’s messier figures, he argues, says more about a failure of imagination than a failure of faith. Take David, a man the Bible treats as a hero despite a life that would read as chaos by modern standards.

“If you take David’s context and put it now, he sounds like Future,” nobigdyl. says. “How many baby moms he got? OK, you’re Nick Cannon.”

The Bible’s heroes, he says, were “tripping the same way” as the people society is quick to write off today.

For Keith, that cuts both directions. Indie Tribe wants listeners to extend the same grace to people outside the church that Christians are often quick to withhold.

“We want to be disruptive to the world, but we also want to be disruptive to the church,” he says. “We want to wake them up.”

He points to how easily Christians distance themselves from people whose lives look nothing like the ones they consider acceptable.

“They’re still made in the image of God, and God is still able to work on these people,” he says. “The only thing that’s going to get you sent to hell is not belonging to Jesus. That’s it.”

It’s a theology built for people who’ve already decided church isn’t for them, people nobigdyl. describes as not being “super theological” or part of “the Christian culture.” The album’s central question, borrowed from the moment Jesus asks his disciples who they say he is, is an invitation the group wants pointed outward, not just inward.

“It’s also an invitation to ask that question about all the people around you,” nobigdyl. says.

No one in the group embodies the question more literally than D’Shaun, who spent years working it out before he ever sat down with Indie Tribe. He grew up in East St. Louis, close enough to the streets to know what he’d avoided rather than escaped.

“I was one bad decision away from that life,” he told RELEVANT earlier this year. “I did a little bit, seen a whole lot.”

He got saved at 17, and music, which he’d shelved without deciding to, came back around in a way that felt less like a hobby resuming and more like an assignment.

“I feel like the Lord just brought it back around,” he said. “It was like, I want you to do it now.”

What took longer than the calling was the sound. Early on, he chased whatever was working, changing his style project to project, unsure what was actually his.

“I was changing my sound a lot. I didn’t really know what my sound was,” he said.

The correction came from the same place as the calling: permission to stop performing a “Christian artist” and just be himself.

“He’s not the Christian version of this, the Christian version of that,” he said, describing the shift in third person. “He’s just Torey.”

He calls the result “hood intellect,” a swing between trap grit and cinematic R&B. His last solo album, Come and See, took its name from John 1:46, the question skeptics asked about Nazareth and one his hometown has been absorbing longer than he has.

If Who Do You Say I Am? has a companion argument, it’s that the community behind the music matters as much as the message inside it. Indie Tribe has built its identity around documenting the group’s actual, unglamorous life together, including a shelved 90-minute documentary from a previous album cycle and new footage the group says will accompany this one.

Keith is direct about why the cameras keep rolling.

“It’s not just for the sake of people seeing more of us,” he says. “It’s for the sake of hoping that people through us will see Jesus clearer.”

Not all of it flatters them. Early footage caught real conflict between members, arguments the group says have mostly faded but that they chose not to edit out.

“For people to see that we have those moments and God works through those moments still,” Keith says.

Underneath the bit about the bathroom is something the group treats with real weight: the idea that God himself exists in community, and that a faith built in isolation is a faith built wrong.

“God is communal in the nature of himself,” Keith says. “He is internalized community.”

Mogli picks up the thread, connecting it to how alienating church culture can feel to people who don’t already fit its mold.

“A lot of people, they have different ideas about what faith community looks like,” he says. “Maybe they feel like it doesn’t look like them.”

It’s the same instinct that pulled D’Shaun in, less a label signing an artist than a group of friends making room at the table. He calls Indie Tribe home in almost the same breath he uses for his own hometown.

And it extends to Holy Smoke, the annual Nashville festival Indie Tribe built to give underexposed Christian hip-hop artists the kind of production most only get once they’ve already broken through.

“That’s definitely part of the DNA and the fingerprint of Holy Smoke,” nobigdyl. says, “to highlight especially artists that haven’t had the looks or haven’t had the ability to present their art in its fullest idea.”

The festival has become an ecosystem of its own. Friendships, even business partnerships, trace back to conversations that started there.

Indie Tribe has watched Christian hip-hop change shape around them, and they’re unusually clear about why. What used to be one dominant sound, modeled after whoever sat at the top of the genre, has splintered into real subcultures, each with its own fashion, language and audience. nobigdyl. credits distribution, not taste.

“I think it’s shifted from moving from the blogs and the gatekeepers to just the decentralized short form content,” he says.

Artists no longer need an editor’s permission to find an audience. They just need to be compelling. D’Shaun’s own career is proof of concept, an artist who spent years trying to sound like the room before realizing the room needed his sound instead. He’s already at work on his next solo project, built around a phrase he hears constantly back home, tacked onto sentences whether it fits or not: “You hear me?” He thinks it says more than people mean by it.

“In my mind, it comes from a place of people feeling unheard,” he said.

By the end of the conversation, the bathroom joke somehow feels less like a detour. Indie Tribe has spent years putting the unpolished version of its life in public — arguments, bad jokes, Bible studies and all. Who Do You Say I Am? just turns the camera around.

Listen to Who Do You Say I Am? here: