Jonathan Isaac Was One of the NBA’s Most Outspoken Christians. He’s Been Quieter Lately, and It’s on Purpose.

Near the end of his interview on the new RELEVANT Podcast, Jonathan Isaac was asked for the sound bite: one way the Lord’s been encouraging him lately, the kind of clip that does numbers on Instagram, a professional athlete saying something encouraging about faith.

Isaac laughed. “I wish it was that simple, right?”

A few years ago it might have been. Isaac, who’s starting his 10th season with the Orlando Magic, spent a stretch of his career as one of the league’s most visibly Christian players, with invitations to talk about faith on stages and broadcasts. Lately, he’s been quieter. He says that’s on purpose.

“I definitely felt the pressure of feeling like I had to speak out or say something, or kind of just wear my Christianity on my sleeve in a way that was going to make everybody else feel good,” he told RELEVANT. “And that really is tough. It’s a tough thing to deal with, even when you’re struggling in the background with faith or with your own struggles, while still having to present a certain way to other people.”

Eventually, Isaac decided to pull back.

“I’ve definitely taken a step back from being as vocal,” he said. “I don’t speak as much. I don’t do as much as I’ve done in the past, just from a standpoint of wanting to focus on myself and my relationship with Christ and growing in that way, rather than being what everybody else needs you to be.”

This article is part of RELEVANT Issue 118. Andrew Garfield, Montell Jordan, Madison Ryann Ward and more. Read it here.

The pedestal problem

Isaac came to faith the way a lot of people do — church as a kid, songs and youth group and none of it his own — and then lost it to basketball, which he called “my god” from middle school through the draft. What changed him was getting everything the NBA had to offer and finding he “still felt as unfulfilled as I felt chasing the thing.” Faith became the identity that wasn’t a stat line.

As Isaac’s faith became more public, the invitations followed.

“We see somebody that agrees with us on something and they’re in some type of status,” he said, “and we want to have them out to all the speaking engagements and get them on all the podcasts and everything.”

Isaac doesn’t frame that attention as malicious. “It’s just a nature of the beast kind of thing,” he said. But it put public expectations around a faith he was still working out while, in his words, “fighting for faith, staying faithful, losing faith, all those different things.”

The way he puts it now is that following Jesus is hard enough without an audience.

“Just Christianity as a whole — it’s hard enough in today’s age to be faithful, to seek and search after God and to cultivate that relationship. It’s hard enough to do that, period,” he said. “Then to do it with eyes on you, and pressure, and people coming around for the wrong reasons, and having difficulty trusting it. It’s a lot.”

What he’d tell the next guy

The last few seasons have produced a steady stream of athletes going more public with their faith — public baptisms, online Bible studies, postgame interviews that open with Jesus. Asked whether Christian athletes talk to each other about the pressure that comes next, Isaac didn’t pretend they do.

“Man, I wish we did more than what it is,” Isaac said.

For Isaac, the important question is who is close enough to tell the truth when the platform gets bigger.

“It really is about the people that are around you, and having people that you really, really trust — especially when it comes to your leaders in a church setting,” he said. “Just having somebody where it’s not just you having this platform and navigating it by yourself. Because then, in my opinion, it’s easier to fall for that pressure of feeling like you need to present a certain way.”

When Isaac tore his ACL in 2020 and his Nike shoe deal ran out, his pastor at the time told him he should make his own shoe. So he surrounded himself with people he trusted in the industry and launched UNITUS.

The company he founded around a basketball shoe with a Bible verse on it is now three years old, is about to cross 50,000 pairs sold and is now led by a former Nike executive. A new lifestyle shoe, the Immanuel 1, drops Oct. 9 with Matthew 1:23 on it.

The bench

The pressure isn’t only spiritual. Isaac was finally healthy last season and still spent long stretches outside the rotation, a decision the previous coaching staff never publicly explained in much detail.

“I just do whatever coach tells me to do,” Isaac said. “There were times where it’s like that. But there were times of frustration at the same time, where I felt like I could be of service or impactful, and they didn’t feel the same way.”

“At times I let it get to me. At times I felt like I approached it with a mindset that was really appropriate, and at times I didn’t.”

What kept him level was going home to his wife and kids and, he said, his faith — “trying to stay as even-keel, not too high, not too low, as possible.”

This year the Magic have a new head coach in Sean Sweeney, a system Isaac calls “completely different,” finally healthy young stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and a reunion with Nikola Vučević, whom the team brought back on a one-year deal and who Isaac says is “so chill” it changes the room. Isaac likes being the team nobody is picking. “Coming in as that sleeper team is exactly what we need to be.”

The clip he wouldn’t give

Isaac eventually answered the sound-bite question. It just wasn’t much of a sound bite.

“There’s parts of my story, there’s parts of my life, mistakes that I’ve made, and parts that I want to throw away and kind of get rid of,” he said. “And I feel like what the Lord has been encouraging me with lately is that He’s using all of it. That He is truly compassionate and loving and He’s with us every single step of the way, and He takes all of that into account and redeems it all.”

“So if there’s anybody out there that feels like their story is not what they ultimately wanted it to be, or tainted in some way — the Lord cares, and the Lord is with you.”

Listen to the full conversation on this week’s RELEVANT Podcast, or watch here: