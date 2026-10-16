This Is How Montell Jordan Does It Now

Montell Jordan was not the kid anyone expected to hear from again. He wasn’t handsome, by his own account, and he wasn’t the type his California high school had marked for a future anyone would talk about.

He had one thing nobody at that talent show knew about: 10 years of secretly playing piano and organ at his church, a skill he had never once let cross over into the rest of his life.

His senior year, he crossed it over. He sat down at the piano in front of the entire school and played Lionel Richie’s “Jesus Is Love.” When he finished, the room went silent. Then it didn’t.

“It was like the room was dumbfounded,” Jordan said. “And then they erupted into this moment almost of reckoning that, wow, that’s who he is.”

Kids who had bullied him, kids who thought he was goofy, kids who had never registered him at all were suddenly looking at him like they were seeing him for the first time. Jordan remembers sitting at that piano thinking maybe this was what he was supposed to do. He didn’t know yet what that meant. He didn’t know it would eventually mean “This Is How We Do It,” a Grammy nomination, a pulpit or two bouts with cancer. He just knew something had clicked into place.

Four decades later, Jordan is a two-time cancer survivor, an ordained pastor and, alongside his wife, Kristin, a marriage coach who has spent more than a decade counseling couples through the exact kind of crisis their own marriage almost didn’t survive. If you told the kid at that piano any of it, Jordan said, he’d have run the other way.

This article is part of RELEVANT Issue 118. Andrew Garfield, Montell Jordan, Madison Ryann Ward and more. Read it here.

“That kid would say, I can’t believe that guy is a two-time cancer survivor. I can’t believe that guy wants a Grammy. I can’t believe that guy is helping marriages,” Jordan said. “That’s why God doesn’t tell us the end.”

Jordan is best known for “This Is How We Do It,” the 1995 single that spent seven weeks at No. 1, became one of the defining sounds of ‘90s R&B and turned him into an overnight star. What usually gets left out of that story is that Kristin was his manager before she was his wife, and his wife before either of them had any idea what marriage in the music industry would cost them. They were saved and married before Jordan ever signed a record deal, a detail he brings up with a laugh because of how little sense it made on paper.

“I was a heathen,” Kristin said of her own upbringing, in contrast to Montell’s decade in the church. “I was flirting to convert.”

For a while, the life that followed looked exactly like what they thought they wanted. The records sold. The tours got bigger. The finish line kept moving.

“No matter how many achievements, there was always this void, this emptiness,” Jordan said. “And then you’d be like, well, maybe it’s another No. 1, or more records sold. And it never fulfilled.”

Eventually, the gap between success and fulfillment became hard to ignore. Jordan is careful to say it wasn’t a lightning bolt so much as an accumulation of nights on stage that felt increasingly hollow. When he finally told the industry in 2010 that he was stepping away to become a worship leader, he expected pushback. He got a shrug.

“The wildest thing happened. The world and my peers did not care,” Jordan said. “It was like, bye. Good job. Glad you found your calling.”

The church, it turned out, was the tougher room. Congregants who had grown up buying his albums were happy to have him. The leadership wasn’t sure what to do with a former pop star in the front row, let alone the pulpit. Jordan describes the years that followed as going from “heathen to Pharisee,” trading one kind of skepticism for another.

“We had to come to terms that not all church is Jesus,” Jordan said. “There’s such a thing as identity theft. It’s stealing a name to live out something Jesus never stood by and nothing he would ever cosign.”

Not long after he’d moved into ministry, he was at a restaurant with church staff when a waitress recognized him from his old life and asked for an autograph. Jordan downplayed it in front of his new leaders, brushing off the attention out of something close to shame. He spent years like that, minimizing his own name every time someone brought up the music.

The shift came at a John Maxwell leadership event, where organizers asked Jordan to perform a version of his hit for a room full of pastors and business leaders. He rewrote the lyrics on the spot and watched church leaders who had spent years side-eyeing his past lose themselves in the same song they’d once been suspicious of. It was the first time, Jordan said, that his own ministry saw the gift and the calling as one thing instead of two things in tension.

“That gifting can be used anywhere God allows me to use it,” Jordan said. “It’s a yielded gift. I had to learn it was not my provision.”

These days, Jordan describes his ministry as one that operates mostly outside a building. He and Kristin lead a church built for people who will never walk through a church’s front doors, reaching them through screens and stages the same way he once reached them through the radio. The congregation should fit inside a living room as easily as a sanctuary. Jordan is blunt about why he thinks so much of the institutional church struggles to do the same.

“The church has been a place that has developed consumers over distributors,” Jordan said. “People go to get the word, get good worship, get fed. And then they go back to their world for another six days and 22 hours of doing them, opposed to us creating a culture of distributors.”

Kristin’s path to that conviction ran through a different kind of outsider status. Raised by a Black father and a white mother, she spent much of her childhood unable to fully identify with either side of her family, carrying a quiet fear of not belonging anywhere. It wasn’t until her 20s, newly saved, that the idea she’d been made on purpose actually landed.

“That was a crazy concept for me when I got saved,” Kristin said. “I was created on purpose, with purpose, for purpose, exactly how I was supposed to be. For a long time I was afraid of what people thought. Now I’m at the place of like it or love it, whatever. I’m God’s girl. It’s OK.”

That instinct, to name a fear and stare it down, runs through the marriage advice the Jordans have built an entire coaching practice around, and it comes from hard experience. They didn’t get premarital counseling before their own wedding. They figured it out through what Jordan calls a lot of failures.

“We say that when you achieve at something, they call it success. And when you fail at something, they call it experience,” Jordan said. “We got a lot of experience.”

The lesson they took from those years is the one they now lead with in every marriage session: Go in without an exit strategy. Couples who enter marriage already mapping the conditions under which they’d leave, Jordan argues, are handing a playbook to the very thing trying to destroy the relationship.

“If you eliminate the exits going in and understand that marriage is a covenant, not a contract, that was one of the keys that kept us,” Jordan said. “Your only question becomes how do we get through this, because there’s no other way but through.”

Kristin’s version of the same principle is more literal. Early in their marriage, when arguments threatened to turn ugly, the couple started pulling an actual chair into the room and imagining God seated in it.

“I’m not gonna talk to God’s son any old kind of way if God is really sitting there,” Kristin said. “And I’m not gonna talk to God’s daughter any old kind of way either. The truth is we would not allow the things that come out of our mouths to come out if we had the knowledge that he’s sitting there.”

The conviction that small daily habits matter more than grand gestures is what turned their own recovery into a coaching practice. They now spend a significant part of their time walking other couples through the premarital and marriage counseling they never got, treating the skill of speaking to a spouse with the same seriousness Jordan once brought to a vocal booth.

“Learning how to speak to one another, that this is my best friend, I don’t get to talk crazy to him and say silly things to him,” Kristin said of the earliest lesson they had to unlearn. “We weren’t as equipped in our earlier years.”

Jordan adds a second layer, one he frames as ownership rather than affection. Once two people are married, he said, there is no more “my decision” or “her decision,” only a shared one made with a third party in the room.

“We have this place of understanding, not only are we best friends, but we’ve invited God fully into the marriage,” Jordan said. “I’m not just out trying to make decisions that I feel or that she feels. We really feel like God is part of that threefold cord.”

Their marriage was tested differently when Jordan was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer in January 2024. He had surgery to remove the prostate that November, and the cancer came back months later, this time in a lymph node. After targeted radiation and hormone therapy, doctors told him on Christmas Day 2025 that his cancer was undetectable. At 57, he began calling himself a two-time survivor. For Kristin, the diagnosis surfaced a fear bigger than anything they’d faced in more than three decades of marriage.

“The mortality of my husband, of me potentially being alone, I can’t go there,” Kristin said. “I have to say, hey God, I need you to be in this. Every single day you’re gonna need to walk with me because I don’t know how this is gonna go. But what I do know is you are holding his hand, you are holding my hand, and you’re gonna continue to show up.”

Jordan describes the same season in terms of presence rather than answers. He never felt like he was in the illness alone with God shouting instructions from outside it, he said. He felt like God was in it with him the entire time, company inside the fear rather than an escape from it, which he has come to believe is the actual promise Scripture makes.

It’s the same theology that ended up becoming a children’s book. A few years ago, Jordan’s young son became convinced a monster lived under his bed, and nothing the family said could talk him out of it. Kristin flipped the script instead of fighting it. What if the monster under his bed was actually afraid of him? The idea stopped the boy cold, then made him feel powerful instead of scared.

That reframe became Shilo and the Not-So-Scary Girl Above His Bed, released in September by David C Cook as the first in a picture-book series the couple calls the Not-So Stories, written for kids ages 3 to 7, in which a small monster’s fears get turned inside out with help from faith. The book is a small piece of a philosophy the Jordans apply as easily to a cancer diagnosis or a shaky marriage as to a kid afraid of the dark: Name the fear, invite God into it and take the next step anyway.

“I’m not telling you it’s not scary,” Jordan said. “I’m telling you to do it afraid.”

He points to something as ordinary as a swimming pool. Jordan never learned to swim well and still carries real discomfort in open water, which made it strange when he found himself in a pool this year teaching his 1-year-old granddaughter to float. He talked her through leaning back and relaxing her shoulders, easing her out of the instinct to panic. She decided, on her own, that she was ready to jump in.

“She’s ready to dive in. She’s more fearless than I am,” Jordan said. “So I’m teaching myself how to swim through my grandchild. I’m literally teaching myself to be fearless in teaching her to be fearless.”

Kristin frames it as a swap rather than a suppression. Fear and anticipation run on the same energy, she said, both built around not knowing what’s coming next. The only difference is which direction a person decides to lean.

“If I can take anxiety and give it a new name, I can say this is not anxiety, this is anticipation,” Kristin said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m going to anticipate that it’s going to work out well.”

Forty years removed from a talent show nobody at his high school saw coming, Jordan still sounds like a man surprised by his own life. He isn’t interested in tidying it into something with a clean ending, mostly because he doesn’t believe it has one yet.

“We have to go into these situations knowing that God knows it’s gonna be scary,” Jordan said. “He was afraid. There were things Jesus was afraid of. We’re not supposed to pretend it away. I’m telling you do it afraid, and take one brave step.”