What Does Gen Z Actually Believe? Even They’re Not Sure

Ask Gen Z if they believe in God, and most will say yes. Seventy-three percent say they believe in a higher power, according to Barna. Ask what that belief actually requires of them, and the answer gets a lot less certain.

The gap is the story.

The share of American Christians who say their faith is central to their life has dropped 20 points since 2000, from 74 percent to 54 percent. Practicing Christians, people who identify as Christian, attend church at least monthly and say their faith matters to them, have fallen from 46 percent of U.S. adults to 24 percent over the same 25 years.

And yet Gen Z is, by the same researchers’ measurement, the most spiritually open generation they’ve tracked in 40 years. Commitment to Jesus is up sharply. Sixty-six percent of U.S. adults now say they’ve made a personal commitment to Jesus that’s still important to them, a 12-point jump since 2021, which works out to roughly 30 million more people saying they follow Jesus than four years ago. Among Gen Z men, that number has climbed 15 points since 2019. Nearly 3 in 10 people who don’t identify as Christian say they’ve made a personal commitment to Jesus anyway.

“Many people have predicted the growing irrelevance of Christianity,” Barna CEO David Kinnaman said. “However, this data shows that spiritual trends have a dynamism and can, indeed, change. This is the clearest trend we’ve seen in more than a decade pointing to spiritual renewal.”

The decline and the surge are both true at the same time.

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The surge has a face in Nashville. Way Church, a three-year-old plant where Grant Skeldon serves on the preaching team, has grown to roughly 2,000 people, 95 percent of them in their 20s. More than 1,600 people have made a decision to follow Jesus there in three years, Skeldon said.

“It’s clearly resonating with young people,” said Skeldon, who’s also the next gen director at THINQ and author of The Passion Generation. “I think a lot of them would say it’s the community. It’s the people that they actually are known and connected through.”

“There are signs of spiritual renewal,” said Ashley LaLonde, a sociologist and researcher at Barna. “And certainly that the bedrock of American Christianity is shaking.”

Part of what makes this generation so hard to poll is that “Christian” and “spiritual” stopped meaning one thing a while ago. Barna splits believers into two camps that get flattened into one in most headlines: self-identifying Christians, who check the box on a survey, and practicing Christians, who check the box, show up at church at least once a month and say their faith is genuinely important to them. Those two groups can look nothing alike.

“Many non-practicing Christians on the whole still have some level of faith,” LaLonde said. “Their faith may not be the most important thing in their life. They may not be part of a congregation or attend services regularly. But many of them would still say that they believe in God, they believe in Jesus.”

Some of that group grew up in church and drifted. Some hit a personal or religious trauma that knocked them off the path without erasing the belief underneath it. LaLonde’s read, after years of this research, is that it’s less a rejection of faith than a stalled relationship with it, the kind of stall a real invitation, not a guilt trip, tends to undo.

“They won’t start practicing tomorrow if they meet a sincere Christian, or if they’re invited to church or a small group,” she said.

LaLonde points to two forces showing up in the data at once: a documented mental health crisis among teens and young adults and a political system that keeps disappointing the people who put their hope in it. She adds a third, economic uncertainty that’s hitting younger generations harder than the ones before them.

“When the world fails you, where else do you turn?” she said. “For many, at the other end of that question is God.”

She also raised a theory Barna doesn’t have hard numbers on yet. For the roughly half of self-identified Christians whose faith isn’t actually central to their life, something else has filled that spot. Her hypothesis is politics.

“Where religion once held the central anchoring point in your life, your worldview, your relationships, politics may now be that,” LaLonde said.

She’s careful to call it a theory, not a finding. But it sharpens the “is Gen Z leaving faith” question into a better one: if faith isn’t the thing organizing your life, what is?

The same pattern is playing out along gender lines, and that one is new. For the first time in modern polling, young women are less religious than young men. Recent surveys put roughly 4 in 10 young women in the religiously unaffiliated category, a sharp reversal of a decades-long pattern. LaLonde traces part of it to purity culture: the girls who came of age with purity rings and abstinence pledges are now the adults deciding whether to stay in a faith that once tied their worth to their sexual choices.

“Research shows that there are a lot of ideological shifts happening, both within the Church and outside of the Church,” LaLonde said. Many of those women, she added, no longer feel church is a place where they can grow.

Here’s where the story gets bigger than Christianity. Ask Gen Z if they’re “spiritual,” and a huge number say yes whether or not they’d call themselves religious at all.

Springtide Research Institute has found that 77 percent of Gen Z identify as spiritual, compared to 68 percent who call themselves religious, a gap that barely moved even as church attendance kept falling through the pandemic. The categories have been overlapping for a while.

In a 2018 analysis, Pew Research Center found that 62 percent of U.S. adults held at least one of four beliefs it grouped as New Age: psychics, spiritual energy in physical objects, reincarnation or astrology. A separate Pew survey released in 2025 found 30 percent of Americans consult astrology, tarot cards or a fortune teller at least once a year. Most said they did it “just for fun.”

Gen Z hasn’t replaced God with a horoscope app. The word “spiritual” has simply become a much bigger container than the word “Christian,” and a lot of people are living inside it without deciding what’s actually in there.

That 2018 Pew data backed it up in an uncomfortable way: self-identified Christians and religiously unaffiliated Americans were almost equally likely to hold at least one of those four beliefs. The categories overlap more than either side of the culture war wants to admit.

Skeldon has watched the container stretch in real time. He recently spoke with Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village Church in Texas, who described meeting a man from an upper-middle-class suburban family who turned down an offer of prayer and explained why: his wife identifies as a “white witch” who worships an Irish goddess. In three decades of ministry, Chandler told Skeldon, he’d never had someone in that kind of social position say something like that so openly.

“There’s an openness to spirituality in general,” Skeldon said. “But thankfully we are seeing a lot of those people come to Christ.”

Trend researchers who study the shift tend to describe it less as belief and more as practice, a toolkit people reach for to process a world that feels unstable. Cultural forecaster Lucie Greene, who has tracked the astrology boom among younger consumers, has described it as a version of therapy, a way of making sense of things. It’s real, and worth taking seriously. But it’s also a different question than the one Barna is answering. Barna measures commitment to a specific faith. Pew and Springtide measure something looser, a hunger for meaning that doesn’t necessarily resolve into any one system.

Gen Z isn’t confused about the distinction. They’re the first generation asked to hold both at once, in public, on a survey.

Part of what’s driving the search doesn’t look spiritual on the surface. Barna and Gloo’s ongoing State of the Church research found 85 percent of young adults agree the generation spends too much time on screens, and nearly one in three say they always feel lonely, compared to just 4 percent of adults over 65.

Gloo’s chief solutions officer, Brad Hill, has argued that mental wellness has become central to how this generation defines a good life, and that the institutions that show up for it will be the ones that earn trust.

“Gen Z is looking beyond simple answers and toward people who see them, understand their struggles and walk with them,” Hill said. “As church leaders, mentors and parents, we have the opportunity to be that presence.”

The research on attention says the same thing from another angle. Gloria Mark, a professor of informatics at the University of California, Irvine who has spent decades studying digital attention, has found that people now spend an average of 47 seconds on any screen before switching tasks.

“We don’t give our minds time to settle, and that leaves us feeling fragmented,” Mark said.

Felicia Wu Song, a sociologist at Westmont College who studies technology’s effect on spiritual life, ties that fragmentation to the presence faith has always asked for: prayer, meditation, sustained attention to something outside yourself.

“When our default posture is to be constantly connected, constantly available, we begin to lose our ability to be present,” Song said. “And spiritual life depends on presence.”

So Gen Z grew up in a decade that hollowed out their attention and handed them a wave of low-commitment spiritual on-ramps, astrology apps and wellness influencers, before most of them ever set foot back in a church. Barna’s data says the pull toward Jesus specifically is real and growing.

Pew and Springtide’s data says that pull is being spent across a much wider spiritual marketplace than the church alone, often at the same time and inside the same person.

Nearly 3 in 10 U.S. adults now say a spiritual revival could be coming to America within the next year, and Gen Z is the generation most likely to believe it: 38 percent, compared to 25 percent of millennials.

Ask each generation why, though, and the answers split. Older generations point to prayer and to young people turning back to God. Gen Z points to something closer to the ground: mental health struggles, anxiety, job loss. For them it reads less like a movement they’re watching and more like a set of pressures they’re living inside, and faith is one of the places they’re going to survive it.

The instinct in a lot of churches, LaLonde said, is to treat non-practicing Christians as a lost cause or spiritually curious non-Christians as a project. She’d rather both groups be treated as exactly what the data says they are: open.

“Those are the people who really are not in your church building who may want to be,” she said. “They actually may have a desire to be part of a church community and they haven’t found one.”

She won’t romanticize it. Claiming the Christian label without living any differently because of it creates real friction, for the people watching from outside the faith and the ones still inside it.

“If you claim to be a follower of Christ, but I don’t see you living like Jesus, why should I take that seriously?” she said.

Her answer leans toward building communities where people experience something real enough to want to stay, rather than adding one more obligation to a to-do list.

Kinnaman has made a version of the same argument. Describing the rise in commitment to Jesus among people under 40, he called it “quiet, personal, unconventional and hopeful,” and said flatly that it’s “unlikely to translate into church affiliation or attendance” the way past renewals did. People are drawn to Jesus and wary of the institutions built up around him, the politics and scandals attached to the word “Christian” itself. Jesus is still compelling. The packaging is the problem.

“People are often a patchwork of religious beliefs and identities,” Kinnaman said.

Skeldon sees a different side of that same generation up close. Where Kinnaman describes a faith that’s quiet and personal, Skeldon has noticed young Christians who are unusually blunt about the parts of faith older generations tended to soften.

“They’re okay with talking about sin, they’re okay with talking about holiness, they’re okay with talking about repentance and confession,” Skeldon said. “Even the return to holiness is happening, I think, more and more.”

He points to a widely clipped exchange between podcaster George Janko and comedian Bobby Lee. Lee, who isn’t a Christian, pressed Janko on whether he believed Lee was headed to hell. Janko answered without hedging.

“If a millennial got asked that, I would have had this five- to seven-minute answer,” Skeldon said. “But in the last 10 seconds, I’d say, but technically that is a sin. Gen Z just gets there faster.”

There isn’t one clean answer to what Gen Z believes, which may be the most Gen Z answer possible. Some are in church every week and can tell you exactly what they believe and why. Some checked “Christian” on a survey once and haven’t thought about it since. Plenty are pulling tarot cards and praying the Lord’s Prayer in the same month without experiencing that as a contradiction.

Gen Z’s spiritual interest hasn’t shrunk. What’s shrunk is their willingness to sort it into the boxes their parents used, and the researchers and pastors watching them are still building the language for what comes next.